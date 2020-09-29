NO BULLETS, ONLY HOT AIR – YET ANWAR CAMP CONTINUES TO FLOG THEIR DEAD HORSE: ‘I AM CERTAIN HE HAS THE NUMBERS,’ CLAIMS NEGRI SEMBILAN MB – EVEN AFTER GPS, WARISAN, PEJUANG & EVEN DAP SHUN ANWAR LIKE THE PLAGUE OVER ‘TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY, MARRIAGE WITH UMNO’ TAKEOVER PLAN

SEREMBAN: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has enough support from MPs to become prime minister, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The state PKR chief said if the Port Dickson MP did not have the support as claimed, he would not have held a press conference to declare it.

“If Anwar did not have the support, it would not have been easy for him to make the statement.

“I am certain he has done his homework like having the number of required statutory declarations to show he has the support from the majority of the MPs,” he told reporters when met after handing over certificates and hosting a luncheon for state government retirees.

Aminuddin said he believed the MPs, including from the ruling government, were sincere in their support for Anwar.

On Wednesday (Sept 23), Anwar told reporters he had almost two-thirds support from MPs to form the next government, but stopped short of revealing the numbers.

The Port Dickson MP said he would provide more details once he has had an audience with the King, as that is the respectful thing to do.

Anwar said he has the support from MPs from various parties, including those from Perikatan Nasional.

On a separate matter, Aminuddin said he had been cleared by the health authorities to return to work after returning from campaigning in the Sabah elections on Saturday (Sept 26).

“I was in this rural place called Matunggong in northern Sabah for four days to help in the campaigning.

“While I was there, I adhered to all Covid-19 safety measures and did not go out much or to crowded places,” he said, adding that there were no Covid-19 positive cases reported in the area.

Aminuddin said he underwent a swab test upon return and this came back negative.

ANN

.