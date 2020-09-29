PARTI Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sarawak, has no intention of rejoining Barisan Nasional (BN) for the time being as it prepares for the 12th Sarawak election.

PBB senior vice president Fadillah Yusof said to date, the party is staying with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Now we are in the federal government and co-operate strongly with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“For us, what is important is to focus on Sarawak in the context of development and the rights of Sarawak under the 1963 Malaysia Agreement… we will stay with GPS but will co-operate with all parties,” said Fadillah, who is Minister of Works.

PBB left Barisan Nasional after the 14th general election.

PBB is allied with three other parties in GPS: the Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP).

The 11th Sarawak state election was held on May 7, 2016, and the next state election will have to be held by July 2021. – Bernama

Hajiji sworn in as Sabah’s 16th chief minister

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Perikatan Nasional chairman and Sulaman assemblyman, Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix) was sworn in as Sabah’s 16th Chief Minister today.

Also taking their oath before Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin were the three Deputy Chief Ministers, namely Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Star president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (Tambunan assemblyman) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice-president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam (Kundasang assemblyman).

Bung Moktar also took his oath as State Minister of Local Government and Housing, Jeffrey (Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries) and Joachim (Minister of Industrial Development).

State Bersatu deputy chief Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun took his oath as Sabah Works Minister while PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim was sworn in as State Rural Development Minister.

Also present at the ceremony were the Governor’s wife Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also Bersatu vice-president and PBS deputy president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh.

Earlier, the leaders received their letters of appointment from Juhar.

After taking their oath, they signed the appointment letters, witnessed by Kota Kinabalu High Court Judge Datuk Martin Idang, before Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar recited prayers.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won the 16th Sabah election on Saturday with a simple majority to take over the state government from Warisan after winning 38 out of the total 73 state seats. -Bernama

BERNAMA

