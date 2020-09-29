HAJIJI FINALLY SWORN IN AS CM – BUT PARANOIA & DISTRUST STILL RUNS HIGH WITHIN GRS – WITH 3 DEPUTY CHIEF MINISTERS NAMED – UMNO’S BUNG, STAR’S JEFFREY & PBS’ JOACHIM TO ALL KEEP A GREEDY EYE ON EACH OTHER & HAJIJI?
New CM Hajiji a household name in Sabah
“Never have I thought or had ambition to be a politician. I was content being a government officer, but this is God’s will,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.
Among the important positions he had held in the Sabah government were as local government and housing minister and as assistant minister in various ministries such as in the Arts, Youths and Sports Ministry, Chief Minister’s Department and Finance Ministry.
Hajiji, who graduated in politics from the University of New Hampshire in the United States, then forged his political path with Umno starting in 1993. He has held the same seat for seven terms under Umno and Bersatu.
He has held several positions in Umno and Bersatu such as the division head for Tuaran Umno, Sabah Umno chairman, chairman for the main committee for Sabah Bersatu launching ceremony and is currently the Sabah Bersatu chief and Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman.
In the 14th general election, Hajiji, 65, obtained 12,966 votes ahead of Abdullah Sani Daud of Warisan, who garnered 5,192 votes and Arifin Harith of Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (467 votes).
Married to Juliah Salag and blessed with four children and 12 grandchildren, Hajiji led the PN coalition in the 16th state election on Saturday.
Hajiji’s charisma, leadership and people’s friendly personality and commitment in discharging his duties as an elected representative in the area continued to win the constituents’ hearts when he garnered 5,919 votes in a three-cornered fight.
He defeated his nephew Aliasgar Basri from Warisan, who obtained 2,820 votes, and Parti Cinta Sabah’s Rekan Hussien (253 votes). – Bernama
Bung Moktar, Kitingan, Joachim take oath as Sabah CM’s deputies
The Sabah Umno chief won the Lamag seat in last week’s elections and his appointment is seen as a compromise on his party’s demand for the chief minister’s post, which has gone to Bersatu’s Hajiji Noor.
Bung Moktar took his oath of office after Hajiji was sworn in at 10.30am.
Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is deputy chief minister II and Parti Bersatu Sabah Kundasang assemblyman Joachim Gunsalam, deputy chief minister III.
Also taking the oath today were deputy Sabah Bersatu chief Masidi Manjun as works minister and PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim as rural development minister.
In Saturday’s elections, GRS won 38 state seats, the simple majority needed to form the Sabah government.
Rival Warisan took 29 seats and its allies PKR and Upko, two and one, respectively. This gives them a total of 32 seats.
Three seats went to Independents.
GRS is made up of Perikatan Nasional (17 seats), Barisan Nasional (14) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (7).
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin launched the GRS pact just before the elections. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
