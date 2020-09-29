ANWAR KEEPS UP THE ‘RESTORING THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE’ CHARADE – BUT DAP & AMANAH SHOULD DEMAND HE QUITS THE OPPOSITION LEADER’S POST FOR PULLING SUCH A STUNT

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan leaders discussed “restoring the people’s mandate” during the monthly meeting of the coalition’s presidential council, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is PH chairman, said the council discussed “various issues relating to national current affairs in addition to efforts to restore the people’s mandate”.

He did not give further details in his Facebook posting.

The meeting comes a week after Anwar had announced that he had obtained enough support from MPs to form a new government. He said he had sought an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, which was postponed as the king was admitted to the National Heart Institute.

Istana Negara said today the king was treated for food poisoning and a sports injury and would return to the palace soon.

