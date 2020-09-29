THE GREAT ‘BOW-DOWN’ TO MUHYIDDIN: UMNO CANNOT GIVE IN FOREVER? BUT GRAFT-TAINTED DUO ZAHID & BUNG – WHETHER FOR SELF INTERESTS OR NOT & WITH SOME HELP FROM ANWAR – JUST DID! SO IF GIVING UP CM POST DOESN’T HELP UMNO, GIUESS WHO WILL IT HELP THEN?

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has reminded PPBM to remain humble, and contends that PPBM would not have won various state assembly seats without Umno giving way to them.

In a Facebook post, Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Umno had given up many of their strongholds to PPBM and allowed Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form the federal government as well as the state governments of Perak, and most recently, Sabah.

Saying that Umno and BN “cannot give in forever”, he also advised PPBM that alliances must be honest and sincere.

“When we wanted to save the federal government, for the rakyat, Umno-Barisan Nasional with the biggest number of seats of 43 MPs, graciously gave in to PPBM who only had six MPs plus 15 (former Umno MPs who jumped ship) to elect Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister,” he said.

As for Perak, he said Umno-BN, which had a majority of 25 state seats, had similarly made way for PPBM, which had only four state seats, to nominate Ahmad Faizal Azumu to become menteri besar. “And when we wanted to form the Sabah government, Umno-BN with the biggest number of state seats, 14, again graciously gave in to PPBM with only 11 seats to elect Hajiji as nominee for chief minister,” Asyraf added.

He also said he respected the Umno-BN grassroots who had helped PPBM candidates to win state seats that had been traditional Umno and BN strongholds for almost 30 years.

Asyraf was responding to PPBM Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal who in a statement said it was clear that the rakyat preferred PN as it was a newer coalition with no past scandals or “chronic issues” resulting in low public confidence.

“Perikatan Nasional is not burdened with legality issues, or trust deficit because it is still new and fresh,” Wan Ahmad said.

“Most of its strength lies with PN’s chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, whom we know is not greedy or arrogant, and celebrates collaboration so long as the main goal of forming a strong government with integrity and accountability can be achieved,” Wan Ahmad had said.

