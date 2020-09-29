https://www.malaysia-chronicle.com/wp-admin/edit.php

ALL EYES ON WHETHER MUHYIDDIN GAVE ZAHID & BUNG, BOTH UNDERGOING TRIAL FOR CORRUPTION, ANY ‘INCENTIVE’ FOR BACKING OFF ON SABAH CM POST – PAVING THE WAY FOR HAJIJI TO TAKE OVER FROM SHAFIE

September 29, 2020

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has thanked the leadership and assemblymen of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) for agreeing to nominate Sabah PN chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor as the 16th Sabah Chief Minister.

Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, described the consensus as proof that the close cooperation among the parties under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) throughout the Sabah election had the support of the people.

Muhyiddin also prayed that Sabah would continue to remain a peaceful and prosperous state.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, confirmed the matter and he is expected to take his oath of office at Istana Negeri at 10.30am tomorrow.

Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has reportedly agreed to appoint Hajiji as the new chief minister.

Hajiji, who is also Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu chief, won his contest in Sulaman with a majority of 3,099 votes, in the process defending the seat he has held since 1990.

He defeated his nephew, Datuk Aliasgar Basri from Warisan who obtained 2,820 votes and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) candidate Datuk Rekan Hussien (253 votes). — Bernama

Sabah CM post: Bung pressured into compromise, says Zahid

The decision by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to choose Bersatu’s Hajiji Noor as their chief minister for Sabah was a compromise on Bung Moktar Radin’s part, said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said the Sabah Umno chief had relented to pressure by other BN assemblypersons who wanted him to be part of the new state administration.

“Bung had to compromise after being pressured by 14 BN assemblypersons to be part of the Sabah new government, even if it is only as the deputy chief minister,” Zahid said in a text message earlier this afternoon.

Zahid had said yesterday that the Sabah chief minister from GRS must be from Umno, citing that it is the party that has the highest number of state seats in GRS.

“He had compromised to give way to Hajiji. The decision was made by Bung after seeking the view of Umno top leadership who did the negotiation in Kota Kinabalu,” he added.

According to him, the top Umno leaders present in the meeting with other GRS parties this morning were Umno vice-presidents Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mahdzir Khalid, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa, and Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Zahid did not take part in the meeting, as it is learned that he is currently under quarantine after being in close contact with another Umno leader who was later tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Zahid did not answer when asked if Bung is going to be the Sabah deputy chief minister.

In a statement to the media later, Zahid said he was informed by Bung that GRS assemblypersons who won in the election had agreed to name HBERajiji for the sake of Sabah and its people.

“Since the very beginning, I have stressed that the post of Sabah chief minister should be given to Umno as the individual party with the highest number of seats in GRS.

“I was informed by Sabah Umno chairperson, Bung Moktar Radin that GRS assemblypersons had, after negotiations, come to an agreement that Hajiji is to be proposed as the new chief minister. This is so that (GRS) can start working on ensuring the interest of Sabahans as soon as possible, after having been neglected by the previous Warisan state government.

“I respect this decision based on the spirit of Sabah Umno autonomy, which had been agreed upon,” he said.

Zahid, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by the Sabah Umno autonomy.

The Sabah state election that was concluded on Saturday saw GRS coming out victorious with a total of 38 seats, with Umno winning 14, Bersatu (11), PBS (six) and Star (six).

BERNAMA / MKINI

