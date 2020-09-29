ALL EYES ON WHETHER MUHYIDDIN GAVE ZAHID & BUNG, BOTH UNDERGOING TRIAL FOR CORRUPTION, ANY ‘INCENTIVE’ FOR BACKING OFF ON SABAH CM POST – PAVING THE WAY FOR HAJIJI TO TAKE OVER FROM SHAFIE

The decision by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to choose Bersatu’s Hajiji Noor as their chief minister for Sabah was a compromise on Bung Moktar Radin’s part, said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Umno president said the Sabah Umno chief had relented to pressure by other BN assemblypersons who wanted him to be part of the new state administration.

“Bung had to compromise after being pressured by 14 BN assemblypersons to be part of the Sabah new government, even if it is only as the deputy chief minister,” Zahid said in a text message earlier this afternoon.

Malaysiakini had contacted the BN chairperson and former deputy prime minister to get his comments on the decision by GRS, which earlier today announced that they had unanimously agreed to Hajiji being their choice for the post.

Zahid had said yesterday that the Sabah chief minister from GRS must be from Umno, citing that it is the party that has the highest number of state seats in GRS.

“He had compromised to give way to Hajiji. The decision was made by Bung after seeking the view of Umno top leadership who did the negotiation in Kota Kinabalu,” he added.

According to him, the top Umno leaders present in the meeting with other GRS parties this morning were Umno vice-presidents Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Mahdzir Khalid, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa, and Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Zahid did not take part in the meeting, as it is learned that he is currently under quarantine after being in close contact with another Umno leader who was later tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Zahid did not answer when asked if Bung is going to be the Sabah deputy chief minister.

In a statement to the media later, Zahid said he was informed by Bung that GRS assemblypersons who won in the election had agreed to name HBERajiji for the sake of Sabah and its people.

“Since the very beginning, I have stressed that the post of Sabah chief minister should be given to Umno as the individual party with the highest number of seats in GRS.

“I was informed by Sabah Umno chairperson, Bung Moktar Radin that GRS assemblypersons had, after negotiations, come to an agreement that Hajiji is to be proposed as the new chief minister. This is so that (GRS) can start working on ensuring the interest of Sabahans as soon as possible, after having been neglected by the previous Warisan state government.

“I respect this decision based on the spirit of Sabah Umno autonomy, which had been agreed upon,” he said.

Zahid, however, did not elaborate on what he meant by the Sabah Umno autonomy.

The Sabah state election that was concluded on Saturday saw GRS coming out victorious with a total of 38 seats, with Umno winning 14, Bersatu (11), PBS (six) and Star (six).

BERNAMA / MKINI

