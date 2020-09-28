DID ANWAR’S ‘PISTOL’ FAIL TO FIRE? IN SABAH, ZAHID SURRENDERS – WITH GRS FINALLY AGREEING TO NAME HAJIJI AS CHIEF MINISTER – AMID TALK OF A MINORITY-GOVT SURPRISE & RUMORS OF PBS, STAR JUMPING SHIP

SABAH Bersatu chief Hajiji Mohd Noor announced today he will be sworn in as the state’s new chief minister tomorrow to lead the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government which won the elections on Saturday.

Hajiji said this at a press conference with Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin.

“This is the collective decision of all parties concerned,” said the 71-year-old Hajiji.

Bung Mokhtar said it was time to move on from the stalemate over who would be CM towards restoring the people’s confidence in the state government.

GRS allies Bersatu and Umno had been deadlocked over the CM candidate, with both parties vying for the post.

GRS is a loose pact comprising Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional, Umno-led BN, and PBS. It won 38 seats to Warisan Plus’ 32 to command a wafer-thin majority.

The three Independents who won the remaining seats are now reported to be backing GRS.

Umno had claimed the CM’s post on the grounds it won the most seats in Saturday’s state elections.

PN won 17 seats, BN (14) and PBS (7). Bersatu won 11 of PN’s 17 seats. STAR won the other six.

Umno won all 14 of BN’s seats.

Mohd Shafie Apdal’s Warisan won 23 seats to become the party with the most elected reps. Warisan Plus’ other nine seats were won by its allies.

The delay in naming the chief minister has given rise to talk that Warisan is trying to convince reps from the other side, especially from PBS, to switch loyalties so it would have the numbers to form the government. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Palace to issue statement today

Istana Negara is expected to issue an official statement this evening.

This was stated in a short text message broadcast by the palace earlier today.

“This is a broadcast message. We wish to inform you that Istana Negara will issue a statement at 6pm today,” said the message, which has been confirmed as true by a palace official

It did not specify what the statement would be about. Palace officials contacted were also tight-lipped when asked about the matter.

However, it is believed that the statement might have to do with either the latest update into the health of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah or on the country’s political polemics.

The King was admitted into the National Heart Institute last Monday, after he complained of feeling unwell.

A day later, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim made an announcement claiming that he has managed to get majority support from MPs to form a government.

The PKR president had told the media then that Sultan Abdullah had granted him an audience, but it had to be postponed due to issues with the King’s health. MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.