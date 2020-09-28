ONE way to end the Sabah chief minister impasse would be for those who had left Umno to join Bersatu to retrace their steps, said Shahrir Samad.

Should these Bersatu leaders and reps in Sabah return to Umno, the latter would have the most elected representatives and consequently the power to claim the post without opposition, said the party veteran.

“When Bersatu’s elected reps return to Umno and Barisan Nasional, our total number of seats will be 25, more than Shafie Apdal’s 23,” Shahrir said, referring to the Warisan president, in a statement today.

He said Bersatu was formed solely for political play on the peninsula and did not have any concern for Sabah.

“Sabah Bersatu leaders must realise and accept that they can achieve unity and political stability in Sabah if they leave Bersatu and return to Umno.

“Why would they want to dance to the tune of Bersatu leaders from the peninsula?

He added sacrifices were needed for any struggle.

Umno and Bersatu are in a deadlock over which party would fill the chief minister’s office, after they teamed up to win the Sabah polls on Saturday.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – a loose pact comprising Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional, Umno-led BN and PBS – won 38 seats to Warisan Plus’ 32.

Independents won the remaining three seats.

PN took 17 seats, BN (14) and PBS (7).

But PN itself is a partnership of Bersatu (11) and STAR (6).

BN’s 14 seats were won by Umno.

Mohd Shafie Apdal’s Warisan won 23 seats, making it the party with the most elected reps. Warisan Plus’ other nine seats were won by its allies.

The delay in naming the chief minister has given rise to talk that Warisan is trying to entice reps from the other side, especially from PBS, to switch loyalties so it could form the government.

Umno is firm that its Sabah chief Bung Moktar Abdullah should be the new chief minister while Bersatu wants the post for Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Umno and Bersatu joined forces in March to form a new federal government under the PN pact.

Though it has more MPs, Umno allowed Bersatu to have the prime minister’s post, which wen to party president Muhyiddin.

Bersatu was founded by Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2014 with the support of disgruntled Umno leaders.

The party has admitted Umno elected reps after the 2018 general election, boosting its number of MPs. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

