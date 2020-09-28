EVEN AT THE BRINK, UMNO INSULTS MUHYIDDIN – AS GOOD AS CALLS ON BERSATU’S SABAH REPS TO JUMP SHIP BACK TO UMNO: DESPITE HIS BRAVADO, MUHYIDDIN WILL HAVE TO BLINK FIRST – UMNO’S SHAHRIR TAUNTS COUP PM WHOSE BID TO WREST SABAH TRIGGERED STATE POLLS & IS NOW BOOMERANGING ON HIMSELF – ‘TO RESOLVE CM POST ISSUE, BERSATU REPS MUST RETURN TO UMNO SO THAT WE HAVE 25 SEATS & MORE THAN SHAFIE’S 23. WHAT FOR WANT TO DANCE TO THE TUNE OF BERSATU LEADERS FROM THE PENINSULA’

ONE way to end the Sabah chief minister impasse would be for those who had left Umno to join Bersatu to retrace their steps, said Shahrir Samad.

Should these Bersatu leaders and reps in Sabah return to Umno, the latter would have the most elected representatives and consequently the power to claim the post without opposition, said the party veteran.

“When Bersatu’s elected reps return to Umno and Barisan Nasional, our total number of seats will be 25, more than Shafie Apdal’s 23,” Shahrir said, referring to the Warisan president, in a statement today.

He said Bersatu was formed solely for political play on the peninsula and did not have any concern for Sabah.

“Why would they want to dance to the tune of Bersatu leaders from the peninsula?

He added sacrifices were needed for any struggle.

Umno and Bersatu are in a deadlock over which party would fill the chief minister’s office, after they teamed up to win the Sabah polls on Saturday.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah – a loose pact comprising Bersatu-led Perikatan Nasional, Umno-led BN and PBS – won 38 seats to Warisan Plus’ 32.

Independents won the remaining three seats.

PN took 17 seats, BN (14) and PBS (7).

But PN itself is a partnership of Bersatu (11) and STAR (6).

BN’s 14 seats were won by Umno.

Mohd Shafie Apdal’s Warisan won 23 seats, making it the party with the most elected reps. Warisan Plus’ other nine seats were won by its allies.

The delay in naming the chief minister has given rise to talk that Warisan is trying to entice reps from the other side, especially from PBS, to switch loyalties so it could form the government.

Umno is firm that its Sabah chief Bung Moktar Abdullah should be the new chief minister while Bersatu wants the post for Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Umno and Bersatu joined forces in March to form a new federal government under the PN pact.

Though it has more MPs, Umno allowed Bersatu to have the prime minister’s post, which wen to party president Muhyiddin.

Bersatu was founded by Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 2014 with the support of disgruntled Umno leaders.

The party has admitted Umno elected reps after the 2018 general election, boosting its number of MPs. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Warisan veep brushes off claims of making overtures to PBS

Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president Jaujan Sambakong has brushed off claims by PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim that Warisan has been trying to lure PBS’ seven assemblypersons to jump ship.

“Who said this? It’s he (Jahid) who is saying this,” Jaujan (above) said when met at the residence of Warisan president and outgoing Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal.

Jahid told news portal The Vibes that PBS assemblypersons, including himself, were “harassed” yesterday to team up with the 32 assemblypersons of Shafie’s Warisan Plus alliance.

Yesterday, PBS issued a statement denying allegations that it is joining forces with Warisan Plus to form the new state government.

Jaujan also refused to answer when asked whether any assemblyperson from GRS had met with Shafie at his home last night.

“I don’t know anything about this,” he told Malaysiakini.

Asked if Warisan, as the largest single party last Saturday’s state election with 23 seats, was making an attempt to form the next state government, Jaujan was equally non-committal.

“The result is there, the Election Commission has released the results. Let’s leave it to the governor (Juhar Mahiruddin). We can only wait,” he said, adding that Warisan respected the decision of the voters.

Yesterday, Sabah BN and Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) apparently failed to reach a consensus on their chief ministerial candidate after a two-hour meeting, following which they went to meet with Juhar.

Sabah BN’s Bung Moktar Radin (below) and Sabah PN’s Hajiji Mohd Noor, believed to be the favoured candidates for the chief minister post, had an audience with the governor yesterday afternoon.

 

Bung told the press that they asked the governor to make the decision over who would be the next chief minister. Bung then said the governor has asked for more time to make a decision, but that he would reach one as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, more party leaders and supporters were seen arriving at Shafie’s house in a show of support.

Newly-elected assemblypersons Mohammadin Ketapi (Segama) and Peter Anthony (Melalap) were seen arriving after 9am.

“I just came to see Shafie,” Mohamaddin said when asked if Shafie had given any instructions to them.

He said he wasn’t sure at this moment whether Warisan Plus would be able to form the state government.

“That, I do not know. I have to see what is happening. I do not know anything yet at the moment,” Mohamaddin added. MKINI

