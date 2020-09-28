PETALING JAYA: A lawyer has urged the Sabah governor against allowing Warisan to form a minority government, saying it would interfere with the democratic process.

Tengku Ahmad Fuad, who is Sabah PPBM’s chief legal adviser, said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and three independent candidates had 41 seats in the 73-seat assembly.

GRS comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN), PBS, STAR and SAPP.

Supporters of Warisan, which won 29 seats, have contended the party can form the government with its president, Shafie Apdal, appointed as chief minister on the basis that they are the single party with the largest number of seats in the election.

“However, by natural logic and a sound understanding of the law, it is clear that Article 6(3) of the Sabah State Constitution requires a candidate to hold the confidence of the majority in the state assembly and not merely based on which single party has won the most seats in the election, despite not holding the majority confidence in the assembly,” Tengku Ahmad said.

He said if it was preferred that the single party with the most seats could form government, it would render party coalitions worthless and defeat the purpose of political democracy.

He said Article 6(7), which Warisan supporters “precariously” rely on, does not apply in the present circumstances and speaks of their desire to grab power illegitimately.

Tengku Ahmad said that in former chief minister Musa Aman’s case against Governor Juhar Mahiruddin and Shafie on the rightful chief minister, the High Court had ruled that for a chief minister to be appointed, one must command the confidence of a majority of the elected seats of the assembly.

“High Court judge Yew Jen Kie went on to say that the word ‘majority’ in Article 6(7) means more than half (50%). It does not mean ‘the most’.

“Unless a party has won more than 50% of the seats, Article 6(7) does not come into effect. Therefore, under the Sabah State Constitution, the governor has no legal basis to appoint Shafie Apdal as the chief minister since Warisan only garnered 29 DUN seats,” he said.

He said the governor had set a precedent in 2018 when he did not allow BN, a single registered party, to form a minority government.

The governor, he said, also set a precedent by allowing a loose coalition comprising Warisan, PKR, DAP and Upko to form the government in 2018.

“If he allows Warisan to form a minority government after this election, he would have effectively interfered with Sabah’s democratic processes and practices and have denied those who have been duly chosen by the people to form a government,” Tengku Ahmad added. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Sabah CM to be sworn in tomorrow morning, candidate’s identity remains unknown

KOTA KINABALU— Sabah’s new chief minister will be sworn in at the Istana Negeri tomorrow morning, but the identity of the candidate who will take the oath is still not known.

The Sabah State Information Department in a brief statement to the media today said: “For your information, the chief minister’s swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sept 29, 2020 at 10.30am at the Sabah Istana Negeri.”

The press statement did not reveal who will be sworn in by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Following Saturday’s Sabah state elections, the ball is now in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) court as the newly-formed coalition, comprising Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS, successfully secured 38 seats, surpassing the required 37 seats to get a simple majority to form the new government.

On the other side of the political divide, Warisan Plus, consisting of Warisan, DAP, PKR and Upko garnered 32 seats while Independents obtained three seats.

Yesterday, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Perikatan Nasional Sabah chief Datuk Hajiji Noor met with the Sabah governor for a short audience.

Both have been touted as the possible chief minister’s candidate, with lengthy negotiations taking place since the election results were announced, suggesting a possible stalemate.

Bung said that the Yang di-Pertua Negeri asked for some time to decide on who will be appointed as the next Sabah chief minister.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that there will be crossovers from GRS to Warisan Plus, which is led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Following the election results, Shafie did not concede defeat as his party won 29 seats alone.

Shafie’s confidence is due to the state constitution which confers that the chief minister post should be picked from the party with the most seats.

Supporters of Shafie have also argued that since Warisan was the largest single party in Saturday’s polls, he should be given a chance to form a government first. – MALAY MAIL

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

.