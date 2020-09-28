BOMBSHELL – AS IMPASSES WORSENS, MINORITY GOVT LED BY SHAFIE THE ONLY WAY OUT FOR SABAH? ZAHID THREATENS TO PULL OUT IF JUHAR NAMES HAJIJI AS CM – WILL SABAH GOVERNOR, DUE TO SWEAR IN CM CANDIDATE, BOW TO UMNO THREATS – AND IF HE DOES, WILL MUHYIDDIN PULL BERSATU OUT FROM HIS OWN GRS COALITION?

Politics | September 28, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Zahid: Giving CM post to Bersatu too costly for BN

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reiterated his stand for Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin to be the new Sabah chief minister.

According to The Star, Zahid said it would not be good for BN to concede the chief minister post to Bersatu after “giving” two top posts to the latter – namely the prime ministership and the Perak menteri besar post.

“We have given in twice – once in Perak, where Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia only has four state representatives and Umno has 25.

“Yet we agreed that a Bersatu state assemblyman (Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu) be appointed as the Menteri Besar of Perak.

He said, this time, the consequences would be too much to bear for BN should they give in yet again.

“Now, for us, if we do not get a Barisan (state assemblyman) as the chief minister in Sabah, the cost for Barisan in the future will be too much to bear.

“Our studies have shown that the impact would not be good for Barisan. I would not agree for Bung to concede to anyone else outside of Barisan to be the chief minister. No,” Zahid said.

After emerging victorious in the state election by clinching 38 seats, the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition appeared to be in a deadlock over their choice of chief minister.

BN wants Bung as the CM while Bersatu is proposing Sabah Bersatu chairperson Hajiji Noor.

In a separate story, The Star reported that both Bung and Hajiji had submitted statutory declarations during their meeting with the state governor Juhar Mahiruddin (below) yesterday.

Quoting sources, the report said both assemblypersons would leave the chief minister decision to Juhar.

Juhar consulted ex-chief justice Richard Malanjum

Zahid claimed that Juhar had also consulted legal experts including Richard Malanjum, who had campaigned for Warisan during the election, on the chief minister matter.

Zahid also noted that Article 6(7) of the Sabah Constitution reads that the governor has the prerogative to appoint, as chief minister, the leader of a political party that won the majority of seats in an election.

“The matter of Article 6(7) has been brought to the High Court and the Court of Appeal,” said the Bagan Datuk MP.

He added that the interpretation of the term “party which commands the majority” did not necessarily mean more than 60 percent of the state assembly.

“We (GRS) have given two names – Bung Moktar and Hajiji. I am hoping that the governor will decide in the spirit of Perak.

“It is the governor’s prerogative, but I hope it will be Bung Moktar,” he added. MKINI

Juhar to name new CM today

KOTA KINABALU: Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin is expected to make his decision on who will be the next Sabah Chief Minister today.

This was despite the top Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) leaders being holed up in a hotel since early yesterday morning, followed by a meeting between them and Juhar at Istana Negeri later in the day.

Sources said Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor and Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had provided statutory declarations and made a common stand on their decision during the meeting with Juhar yesterday.

Also present to brief Juhar were Sabah STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim, who also gave their affidavits to support the new Chief Minister.

It is learnt that Istana Negeri is expected to be furnished with more documents from GRS before making a decision.

“The Yang di-Pertua has asked for more time to make a decision, ” Bung Moktar said when met at the gates of the Istana.

As they left Istana Negeri at Signal Hill here, Hajiji echoed Bung Moktar’s statement while Jahid said they had a “fruitful discussion” with Juhar.

GRS comprises Sabah Barisan (Sabah Umno, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah or PBRS and Sabah MCA), Sabah Perikatan (Sabah Bersatu, Sabah Progressive Party or SAPP, Sabah STAR and PAS) and PBS.

The meeting with Juhar might have ended the political impasse over the choice of Chief Minister after both Umno and Bersatu failed to earlier agree, with both parties wanting the candidate to come from their respective parties.

Bung Moktar, the Lamag assemblyman and Kinabatangan MP, told reporters before their meeting with Juhar that they would let him decide.

“Wait, leave it to the TYT, ” he said.

He did not elaborate on whether both Umno and Bersatu had agreed on which party should hold the Chief Minister’s post.

All GRS assemblymen had earlier met at the Magellan Sutera Resort, where they are believed to have discussed the choice of candidate.

It is still not clear what deal has been struck within GRS, which holds 38 seats, with the three independents backing them. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.

 

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle