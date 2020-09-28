BOMBSHELL – UMNO IS TRAPPED – GAMBLE TO RELY ON WEAK ANWAR, WHOSE SUPPORT IS ERODING BY THE DAY, ITS BIG MISTAKE – THERE’S NO QUICK FIX FOR ZAHID & CO BUT TO CHANGE THEIR RACIST & CORRUPT WAYS – AND THE SAME GOES FOR MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU & MAHATHR’S PEJUANG:: WITH SARAWAK’S GPS REFUSING TO SUPPORT ANWAR & DAP REFUSING TO BACK ZAHID & NAJIB – WHO STANDS TO GAIN? MUHYIDDIN? BUT HOW? IF UMNO PULLS OUT DUE TO FIGHT FOR ITS OWN SURVIVAL TO STAY THE NO.1 MALAY PARTY- CAN MAHATHIR & WARISAN’S 18 MPs FILL THE VACUUM? MUHYDDIN WILL NEED DAP – BUT WOULD DAP DARE SUPPORT MUHYIDDIN’S JUST AS RACIST & EXTREMIST PN? DOES MUHYIDDIN THINK USING MACC TO PUSH TRUMP-UP CHARGES WILL PRESSURE AN ALREADY DUE-TO-RETIRE GUAN ENG – INSTEAD, SUCH STALE TACTICS ONLY CREATES MORE NON-MALAY HATRED TOWARDS THE MALAY PARTIES
The aligned Perikatan Nasional (read: Bersatu) and Barisan Nasional (read: Umno) are deadlocked over which should get to choose the next chief minister of Sabah after their Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition won the state election.
PN has insisted on its Sabah chief, Datuk Hajiji Noor, while BN has argued that it should be Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who led the coalition there.
Their dispute is centred on the premise that the party with the most seats should decide the candidate to be CM, based on a reading of the state constitution that the person should be the “leader of such political party” that won the majority of seats and who commanded the confidence of the majority of state lawmakers.
However, BN could have a significant advantage in fighting for the post, thanks to the president of the rival PKR party, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.
Anwar claimed sensationally days before the Sabah election to have secured a “formidable” majority with which to form a new government and declared Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s PN federal administration effectively collapsed.
While Anwar has not established the number of MPs supporting him — or disclosed any number, for that matter — he has at least forced Muhyiddin to come out and repeatedly assert his continued legitimacy as the prime minister.
Intriguingly, BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has also issued a cryptic statement acknowledging support for Anwar from within his coalition and party.
Muhyiddin’s majority in Parliament has never been officially established but is thought to be a two-seat advantage as that was the margin with which PN managed to replace the Speaker and his two deputies previously.
A loss of support from just two Umno and BN lawmakers would send this below the 112-seat majority needed to remain the government of the day.
In such a climate, a tug-of-war with Umno over the position of Sabah’s chief minister could exacerbate the former’s discontent with PN and push the country closer to a possible change of government, an early general election, or the destabilising threat of either.
As such, with Anwar seemingly poised to capitalise on any rift between Umno and Bersatu, securing the Sabah CM’s post could be winning the battle to lose the war.
MALAY MAIL
.