SHAFIE’S PM STAR STILL SHINES BRIGHT – ESPECIALLY AS ANWAR DISGRACES HIMSELF WITH ZAHID CAPER OVER ‘TAKEOVER PLAN’

Warisan president Shafie Apdal is still one of the opposition’s candidates for Prime Minister, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former premier and Pejuang pro-tem chairperson told this to a news portal earlier today when asked if Shafie is still relevant to be named as PM candidate after his party lost in the Sabah state election yesterday.

“He is still one of the candidates,” Mahathir said in Langkawi this morning.

The short video of his comment was published by The Malaysian Insight on its Youtube channel.

Asked by a reporter on the result of the state election, Mahathir expressed his disappointment as he was hoping for Sabah voters to reject Perikatan Nasional and its allies.

However, he congratulated the winners and hoped that the election results would lead to stability in Sabah.

“I congratulate those who won (in the state election). I hope that the situation in Sabah will be more stable, and there would be no more attempts to take over the state government,” he said.

Mahathir was referring to the attempt by former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman to topple the Warisan state government last month by getting several pro-government state assemblypersons to desert Shafie.

The plan, however, did not entirely succeed, as Shafie had immediately advised the Sabah governor Juhar Mahirudin to dissolve the state assembly, and thus triggered the snap state election.

Results from the polling day yesterday, however, did not side with the Warisan-led coalition dubbed as Warisan Plus, which only won a total of 32 seats.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, on the other hand, trumped the election as its components Barisan Nasional, Bersatu and PBS bagged a total of 38 seats.

“(Of course) I am disappointed,” Mahathir said when asked if the results disappoint him.’

“I was hoping that the people of Sabah would reject those who did not go through the proper process to take over a government.

“They deliberately toppled a government by paying people to hop (leave their parties).

“If this becomes a norm in Malaysia, then democracy is over as anyone who has money can buy any government,” he said.

MKINI

.