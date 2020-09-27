‘VERY HAPPY’ BUNG OFF TO SEE SABAH GOVERNOR – HAJIJI TOO IS GOING: ‘WE’LL LET THE GOVERNOR DECIDE WHO’LL BE CM’

KOTA KINABALU: The meeting between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) over the Sabah chief minister’s post appears resolved as party leaders left the meeting room here today.

Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Bung Moktar Radin said he would be among the party leaders who will be meeting the Sabah governor today.

He said he was “very happy” with the outcome of the meeting. When asked if he was going to meet the governor now, he said: “Yes.”

However, he dodged questions on who the meeting decided should be the chief minister candidate, saying: “We will let the governor decide.”

When approached by the media, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob said: “Everybody’s happy. We won (the polls).”

BN secretary-general Ahmad Maslan meanwhile said Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) had the support of 41 assemblymen, three more than the alliance had won yesterday.

It is believed that GRS has the support of three independents who won in the polls yesterday to form the state government. – -https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/

Situation calm outside Istana Negeri entrance Istana Negeri Sabah’s main entrance. -Bernama

KOTA KINABALU: The situation in front of the Istana Negeri Sabah main entrance here was calm at 2.20 pm today, with tight security imposed by the police. Media personnel have gathered there since early morning, in anticipation of the swearing in of the new Chief Minister of Sabah. At 1.30 pm, a black car carrying Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali was seen entering the palace grounds. In the 16th Sabah state election yesterday, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won 38 of the 73 seats contested to replace the Warisan-led government. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / Bernama

