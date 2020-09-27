‘SO FAR SO GOOD’ – YET HAJIJI LEAVES MEETING MIDWAY, REFUSES TO SAY IF HE’LL RETURN: LOOKS LIKE BERSATU HAS TO GO HOME EMPTY-HANDED – WITH JEFFREY KITINGAN FIGHTING FOR DCM POST

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Hajiji Noor has left a meeting between the coalition and Barisan Nasional (BN) at the Magellan Sutera hotel, believed to be over Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) choice for the chief minister’s post.

Hajiji, PN’s choice for the top post, was all smiles as he dodged questions from the media but said discussions were still ongoing.

He also did not answer when asked whether he would return to the meeting. He said he would be issuing a statement later today.

Meanwhile, PPBM Supreme Council member Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the discussions between PN and BN were going well, adding that a chief minister could be sworn in by today.

“So far, so good. Hopefully, the chief minister can be sworn in today.

“Hopefully, we can settle the discussions by evening or maybe at night,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier today, BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said GRS leaders were expected to meet the Sabah governor today, following a meeting of all its assemblymen this morning.

“All GRS Plus assemblymen held a friendly meeting this morning for the first time. The heads of Umno, PPBM and PBS will have an audience with the governor today itself, God-willing,” Annuar said in a Twitter post today.

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan is also in the meeting with the PN and BN leaders. SAPP president Yong Teck Lee had also just arrived.

This comes in the wake of the 16th state election yesterday which saw PN, BN and PBS win a total of 38 of the 73 seats contested, enough to form the next government.

PN had won 17 seats, BN 14 and PBS seven under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.