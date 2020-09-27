BIG TROUBLE AHEAD – NO SIGN OF UMNO OR PBS AT MUHYIDDIN’S GRS MEETING TO CHOOSE CHIEF MINISTER

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah parties are meeting again this morning over the candidate for Sabah’s chief minister post.

Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (Star) president Jeffrey Kitingan said this when met at a hotel in Kota Kinabalu, which Perikatan Nasional the command centre during the just concluded state elections.

“We are just going to have a meeting at 9.30am (today),” he told the media.

When asked if the meeting will be attended by BN, Jeffrey said: “I suppose everybody (will attend).

He said GRS parties would be discussing the chief ministerial candidate at the meeting.

He expected the new chief minister would be sworn in by today.

As of 9.50am, however only Jeffrey, Tambunan state assemblyperson, and Star’s newly elected state assemblypersons were seen at a foyer next to the meeting room.

There is yet to be any sign of BN-Umno or PBS leaders who are also vying for the chief ministership post.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had proposed that Sabah PN chief Hajiji Noor to helm the state should GRS win the state polls.

Soon after GRS unofficially claimed victory last night, PN leaders met among themselves for five hours, allegedly over the new chief minister candidate.

MKINI

.