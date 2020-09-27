ANWAR THE PUPPET PM, UMNO THE ‘POWER BEHIND THE THRONE’ DPM, SHAFIE GETS TO STAY SABAH CM BUT MUST NOT CHALLENGE ANWAR? CONSPIRACY THEORIES & PROPAGANDA ERUPT – ‘ANWAR CLAIMS PARLIAMENT MAJORITY, PM MUHYIDDIN PANICS, UMNO DISINTEGRATES & MUAFAKAT MELTS’ – REALLY? WOW, IS ANWAR SO FANTASTIC? BUT WOULD THE MORE PRINCIPLED DAP & SHAFIE EVER AGREE?

Even if Anwar Ibrahim had lied about having the majority in the Parliament to topple the backdoor Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which doesn’t seem to be the case, he has done a great job sending the hastily glued Perikatan Nasional ruling government into a state of panic and chaos. Almost all half-baked political analysts from local universities expressed doubt over Anwar’s latest claims.

However, the reactions from Muhyiddin so far suggest otherwise. Anwar’s claim, supported by UMNO president Zahid Hamidi, clearly sends shivers down the PM’s spine. The prime minister had never anticipated his ally Zahid would conspire with Anwar to betray him. But based on Zahid’s intellectual ability, most likely he could have been mentored by his former boss Najib Razak.

Both Zahid and Najib are on the same boat. After Najib was sent to 12 years in prison for abuse of power, money laundering, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and even fined RM210 million, Zahid is on his way to join him. Make no mistake. Muhyiddin has no choice but to send both crooks to jail not because he respects the rule of law, but because Najib and Zahid are political threats to him.

Hours after Anwar announced on Wednesday (Sept 23) that he has garnered a “strong, formidable, convincing majority” of MPs to form a new government, Muhyiddin responded. The PM said the opposition leader needs to prove it. Muhyiddin also took the trouble to appeal to people on television to reject politicians whom he accused of trying to destabilise the government.

Muhyiddin was begging on the TV – “I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, to reject the blind actions of some politicians who deliberately want to affect the political stability and the country’s economic recovery plan which is being implemented well at the moment. God willing, we can plan a better future than yesterday. I am confident and believe in the strength of our spirit as Malaysians.”

The prime minister had conveniently forgotten that he did exactly the same thing 7 months ago. Not only he destabilised and betrayed his own Pakatan Harapan government and undermined the political stability and economy, but also destroyed democracy and freedom of speech. And he has the cheek now to demand Anwar proves his majority support when he himself refused to do it.

Instead of laughing off Anwar’s empty threat, Muhyiddin was trying very hard to explain why he must not be dethroned. Instead of proving that he still commands the majority support in the Parliament, the coward PM challenged Anwar to do it, knowing very well that his appointed House Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun will not allow any motion of no confidence against him.

On May 18, for the first time in the history of Malaysia, the Dewan Rakyat (Lower House of Representative) was supposed to debate and vote on a no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin. The backdoor PM, however, put multiple roadblocks to ensure the motion would never see the light of the day. As a result, the Parliament session was restricted to one day only – with no debate allowed!

The backdoor prime minister has only a razor-thin 2-majority vote in the Parliament. He cannot risk having a motion of confidence to test his support. Instead, he will do everything in his power to bury such motion. His pathetic begging and pleading shows extreme desperation and panic after PM-in-waiting Anwar dropped the unexpected bombshell.

If Muhyiddin is as charismatic and popular as he claims to be, he would have the courage to face Anwar – exercise his power under Standing Order 11(3) to request for a special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat to hold a confidence vote. Hilariously, Muhyiddin argued that his appointed Attorney General Idrus Harun has told him that he remains as Malaysia’s prime minister.

This brought back the comical stunt where Najib Razak’s appointed former Attorney General Apandi Ali cleared his boss of wrongdoing over corruptions involving 1MDB and SRC International funds during a press conference on Jan 26, 2016. To make matters worse, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) admitted of plans to hold an audience with Anwar to prove his assertion.

Interestingly, after the Palace postponed a scheduled meeting with Anwar on Tuesday (Sept 22) for health reasons, the King – Sultan Abdullah – suddenly says he will not be meeting anyone for a week as he is under observation at a hospital. This has sparked naughty rumours that the monarch is under Muhyiddin’s influence not to meet Anwar until at least after the Sabah’s state election.

Another hint that Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional government has actually collapsed is the open warfare between UMNO and PAS. As a result of UMNO president Zahid’s statement that there are “many UMNO MPs” who support Anwar, the national cooperation between UMNO and PAS, glorified as “Muafakat Nasional” under the pretext of Malay-Muslim unity, has taken a hit.

PAS Islamist party – shocked and confused – has demanded UMNO to explain Zahid’s remark that the party’s MPs have shifted support from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to Prime Minister-in-Waiting Anwar Ibrahim. PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has even accused partner UMNO of having breached their agreement enshrined in a joint charter last year (Sept 14, 2019).

In retaliation, UMNO Youth Chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki defended his president, lecturing PAS that the Islamist party should also explain why it had joined Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional despite UMNO’s refusal to do so. Hence, there will be a lot of explanations to do by both leaders of UMNO and PAS during a Muafakat Nasional meeting next week.

But the Muafakat of UMNO and PAS is not the only alliance that is melting. Within UMNO itself, the party is slowly disintegrating. While the Najib-Zahid team is burning midnight oil to force PM Muhyiddin to dissolve the Parliament for a snap nationwide election, the team of Hishammuddin Hussein defended Muhyiddin – telling UMNO MPs who wanted to jump ship to resign.

Anwar’s claims of having the majority in his pocket has created not only panic and confusion, but also raised the ugly head of distrust among the three biggest Malay-Muslim political parties – UMNO, PPBM and PAS. Muhyiddin is in denial, when his party decided not to seek any clarification from UMNO president Zahid over his statement of a change in allegiances by some MPs.

After three stints in prison and more than two decades of waiting, Anwar has had enough. He may have the number. He may not. But after Muhyiddin’s sickening betrayal, the prime minister has lost his right to condemn anyone of trying to topple his backdoor government. Even if the entire UMNO bloc shifts its support for Anwar, one should not be surprised at all.

FINANCE TWITTER

