FOR NOW MUHYIDDIN SURVIVES SABAH POLLS – BUT FOR HOW LONG WILL HIS ‘GRS’ ALLIANCE HOLD TOGETHER?

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tonight announced that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has secured 38 state seats in the Sabah election, enabling it to form a new state government.

He said this showed that the candidates put forth by GRS, comprising of Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) have earned the confidence of the voters in Sabah.

In extending his congratulations to the candidates who have been elected by their constituents, Muhyiddin, who is PN chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, urged them to shoulder their new responsibilities wisely.

“The time has come for you to begin your work as elected representatives with integrity, honour and dedication. Fulfil all the promises we made in our election manifesto,” he said in a brief televised address tonight.

Muhyiddin also thanked the Sabah voters who placed their trust in GRS.

“We appreciate the support. We promise to fulfil our responsibilities to the best of our abilities,” he said.

He also thanked the volunteers and Election Commission (EC) staff for their tireless efforts since campaigning began two weeks ago.

“This new government which will be formed soon will receive full support from the federal administration that I helm. We will ensure that with strong cooperation from the new leaders as well as Sabahans, Sabah will rise to greater heights in the future.”

At press time, the EC’s official figures place GRS as having secured 38 seats, Warisan Plus 32 with independents securing three seats.

There are 73 seats in the Sabah state assembly. NST

Official final tally — GRS secures 38 seats to Warisan’s 32

KOTA KINABALU — The Election Commission has announced the results of all 73 seats up for grabs in the 16th Sabah state election.

The official tally is Warisan with 29 seats, Perikatan Nasional (PN) 17, Barisan Nasional (BN) 14, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) seven, Independent candidates three, PKR two and Upko one.

Hence, PN, BN and PBS, which are allied under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), won 38 seats against Warisan — allied with PKR and Upko — that won 32. – MALAY MAIL

NST / MALAY MAIL

