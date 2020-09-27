DIFFERENT MOODS AT DIFFERENT CAMPS IN SABAH AFTER SHOCK POLLS RESULT

KOTA KINABALU : Different moods and atmospheres were evident at the two contesting camps – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan Plus – soon after the unofficial results of the 16th Sabah state election were out tonight.

In the GRS camp at the Magellan Sutera Resort, lively atmosphere with cheers of victory from leaders and supporters of the coalition, which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) were heard as early as 9 pm.

Through the PN’s Facebook Live, leaders and supporters were seen cheering and applauding with joy when the unofficial results came in one by one in their favour to claim a simple majority.

Among those seen at the camp were Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Sabah PN chairman and Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor and his deputy Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The atmosphere at the Warisan Plus camp at Rumah Yayasan Sabah, on the other hand, was a bit gloomy when not many of its component party leaders were present to join the supporters in waiting for the official results of the snap polls.

Among the few who were spotted were Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony and Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Media representatives who have been waiting outside the camp since 7pm, however, were not allowed in.