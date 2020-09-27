DIFFERENT MOODS AT DIFFERENT CAMPS IN SABAH AFTER SHOCK POLLS RESULT
KOTA KINABALU : Different moods and atmospheres were evident at the two contesting camps – Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan Plus – soon after the unofficial results of the 16th Sabah state election were out tonight.
Among those seen at the camp were Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, PN information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Sabah PN chairman and Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor and his deputy Datuk Masidi Manjun.
The atmosphere at the Warisan Plus camp at Rumah Yayasan Sabah, on the other hand, was a bit gloomy when not many of its component party leaders were present to join the supporters in waiting for the official results of the snap polls.
Among the few who were spotted were Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony and Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.
Media representatives who have been waiting outside the camp since 7pm, however, were not allowed in.
Warisan supporters liven up sombre mood at HQ
KOTA KINABALU: A sombre mood at Warisan Plus election headquarters earlier this evening had livened up after more party supporters arrived to await the results of the state assembly elections.
Despite the jubilation, cheers and applause ringing out at the rival camp of their opponents, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, the Warisan supporters who turned up at Rumah Yayasan Sabah continued to cling on to hope that the party would still triumph.
Leaders of GRS have declared victory in the elections, based on unofficial returns, and claimed that the coalition had secured a simple majority in the new 73-seat state assembly.
Warisan Plus leaders, including party president Shafie Apdal, his deputy Peter Anthony, and Pejuang interim president Mukhriz Mahathir, are believed to be inside Rumah Yayasan Sabah. However, the press have been kept out since 7pm.
Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau and Warisan deputy president Peter Anthony were seen entering the building, prompting cheers from the supporters.
The atmosphere outside had been mostly sombre less than two hours ago, but the place is buzzing now with nearly 200 supporters chatting among themselves while they await the official announcement of results by the Election Commission.
Earlier, the GRS camp at Magellan Sutera Resort had resounded to cheers of victory from leaders and supporters of the coalition as early as 9pm.
Among those at the camp were PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin, PN information chief Azmin Ali, Sabah PN chairman and state PPBM chief Hajiji Noor and his deputy Masidi Manjun. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
