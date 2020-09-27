MUHYIDDIN – WITH ZAHID POINTING THE ‘ANWAR MOVE’ GUN AT HIM – TO CONCEDE CM POST TO UMNO? TALKS FOR CM POST TO BEGIN ‘AS SOON AS POSSIBLE’ – AFTER GRS WINS SABAH WITH 38 SEATS, WARISAN=PLUS GETS 32 & OTHERS 3

11.58pm: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be making a televised address on the Sabah election soon. The contest witnessed the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (BN, PN and PBS) alliance wresting the state from Warisan and its allies. – MKINI

BN declares victory for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, chief minister talks to start ‘as soon as possible’

KOTA KINABALU — Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin tonight declared victory in the state election for the Opposition alliance dubbed Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Bung who also won the Lamag state seat tonight said GRS has sufficient members to form the next Sabah government after taking 37 out of 73 seats in the legislature.

“As of 9.23pm, I would like to announce that GRS has managed to secure a simple majority and can therefore form the next state government,” he said.

When asked, Bung said that negotiations to decide the next chief minister will take place “as soon as possible”. MALAY MAIL

OFFICIAL: GRS wins Sabah polls, bags 38 seats

11.50pm: It is official! Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has won 38 of the 73 seats in the Sabah polls, according to the Election Commission’s count.

At the time of writing, the EC’s count also said that Warisan Plus has 31 seats and there are three independent winners.

This means that the EC only has to deal with one more seat – Darau.

Surprise turn of events for GRS in Pintasan

11.50pm: Perikatan Nasional (PN), which conceded the Pintasan state seat to Usno, receives a pleasant surprise.

This is after the Election Commission declared that PN, which is part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) alliance, was the actual winner.

PN-Bersatu’s Fairuz Renddan narrowly won the seat against Usno’s Pandikar Amin Mulia with an 84-vote majority.

Fairuz, who is the Bersatu Youth assistant treasurer, secured 2,744 votes, Pandikar 2,660 votes and Warisan candidate Mohd Safian Saludin1,816 votes.

Voters show no love for Parti Cinta president Anifah

11.13pm: Parti Cinta Sabah’s president Anifah Aman was unsuccessful in his bid to win the Bongawan seat.

According to the official tally, the seat was retained by Warisan’s Daud Yusof, who polled 5,400 votes, followed by Anifah’s 3,598 and GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah) AG Syairin 3,548.

Anifah Aman

In last place was Liberal Democratic Party’s Mohd Azree Abd Ghani, who polled 232 votes. Azree will not be retaining his deposit.

The turnout rate for Bongawan was 77.84 percent.

Unofficial: Darrell Leiking, Junz Wong take Warisan Plus’ tally to 29

11.10pm: UNOFFICIAL – Warisan deputy president Darrell Leiking wins the state seat of Moyog.

Warisan Youth chief Junz Wong also retains the state seat of Tanjung Aru.

The double win puts the unofficial tally for the Warisan Plus alliance at 29 seats for now.

Zahid leaves it to BN reps to choose new CM

11pm: BN and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he will leave it to the new crop of Sabah BN assemblypersons to choose the new chief minister.

In an interview published on his Facebook page, Zahid says Sabah BN is autonomous in this regard.

He hopes that there will be proper negotiations with other Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) allied parties.

However, he believes that, by convention, the party with the most seats should be chosen to lead the state.

“Let Sabahans choose their own chief minister, without any orders from people in Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya,” he says.

Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin proposed the party’s Sabah chief Hajiji Mohd Noor as chief minister should GRS win the polls.

Warisan bags Kukusan with 10-vote majority



10.55pm: According to the official count, the Kukusan seat was won with a 10-vote majority.

Warisan’s Rina Jainal polled 2,834 votes, followed closely by BN-Umno Chaya Sulaiman with 2,824 votes.

Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah’s Wong Jin Soon came in third, winning 796 votes, or 11.94 percent of the votes cast.

Wong came just four votes shy of retaining his deposit.

There were seven candidates for Kukusan – a new seat. The voter turnout for Kukusan, located near Tawau, was a dismal 53.97 percent.

Mohammadin wins big despite shooting himself in foot

10.50pm: Warisan’s Mohamaddin Ketapi wins big in Segama despite shooting himself in the foot during the campaign period.

According to the official results, he won with a majority of 2,168 votes.

Previously, Mohamaddin had offended army voters for allegedly saying the Lahad Datu incursion was a “sandiwara”.

Official: Warisan Plus 25, GRS 24, independents 2

10.45pm: OFFICIAL – The Election Commission has announced the results of 51 out of 73 seats.

According to the official tally, the Warisan Plus alliance has 25 seats while Gabungan Sabah Rakyat (BN-PN-PBS) has 24 seats.

There are also two independent winners.

Official: Upko nets first seat

10.34pm: Upko, which performed poorly in this election, has picked up its first seat of the 12 contested.

The party’s candidate Ewon Benedick retains his state seat of Kadamaian, according to the Election Commission.

He won with 6,823 votes to PBS’ 3364 votes and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) 2,050 votes.

PCS received 799 votes, LDP got 223 votes while independent candidate Raiting @Mohd Farhan garnered 101 votes.

Ewon Benedick

Official – Warisan and GRS have 22 seats each

10.32pm: OFFICIAL – The Election Commission (EC) has declared the results of 46 out of 73 seats.

At present, the official tally is 22 for Warisan Plus, 22 for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and two for independent candidates.

Warisan supporters cheer when told there is still hope

10.10pm: Rumah Yayasan Sabah – The mood lightens at Mohd Shafie Apdal’s residence after Warisan’s Darau candidate Azhar Matussin insists there is still hope of winning the election.

“I do not trust what (GRS) has said. It is all a show (wayang),” he says to supporters.

He urges everyone to wait for the official results from the Election Commission (EC).

The supporters cheer upon hearing his explanation.

MKINI

