SOMBRE MOOD AT SHAFIE’S HOUSE – BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET: WARISAN NOT UMNO WON SEKONG SEAT – SO GRS STILL ONE SEAT SHORT OF THE 37 NEEDED TO WIN

Warisan, not Umno, won in Sekong

9.55pm: The official results from the Election Commission has ruled that Warisan’s Cikgu Alias Sani as the winner for the Sekong seat.

Earlier, Malaysiakini had erroneously declared BN-Umno’s Hazulizah Mohd Dani as the winner.

At present, the unofficial tally would suggest that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah has won 36 seats.

Sombre mood at Shafie’s residence

9.40pm: Rumah Yayasan Sabah – The mood is sombre at Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal’s residence in Likas.

Shafie was supposed to hold a press conference for the media waiting outside his house at 9pm but he has yet to appear.

Bung declares victory, thanks voters who want change

9.25pm: Kota Kinabalu – Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin declares victory and claims that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has obtained a simple majority to form the state government.

“We thank the people of Sabah who yearned for change,” he says at the Sabah Umno headquarters in Kota Kinabalu.

Bung’s victory declaration was held separately from the one made by Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin, who is with Perikatan Nasional leaders at the Magellan Hotel.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has yet to declare the winner of this election.

Almost a clean sheet for defectors

9.15pm: Warisan Plus’ attempt to demonise “frogs” – elected lawmakers who defected – had little effect on Bersatu.

The party fielded eight lawmakers who defected from Umno. All but one – Abd Muis Picho (Sebatik) – won.

The seven defectors who won are Hajiji Mohd Noor (Sulaman), Ghulam Haidan Khan Bahadar (Kawang), Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif (Membakut), Isnin Aliasnih (Klias), Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu), Masidi Manjun (Karanaan) and Nizam Abu Bakar (Apas).

Warisan Plus disputes GRS win projection – report

9.05pm: Warisan Plus is disputing the projection that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has won the state election, according to the Star.

The report, which quotes a spokesperson, states that Warisan Plus is arguing that counting has not been completed in certain seats which GRS claims to have won such as Darau, Tulid and Karambunai among others.

“The ballot boxes are just arriving,” says the spokesperson.

Earlier, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin declared victory for GRS. Based on unofficial results, GRS has won 37 of the 73 seats whereas Warisan clinched 23.

Bersatu sec-gen declares victory for GRS, cheers erupt at command centre

8.55pm: Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin declares that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has won the Sabah election after the alliance crosses the 37-seat mark.

GRS leaders and supporters, who gathered at the command centre in Kota Kinabalu, are all smiles as the news filters in.

Chants of “GRS” and “Ubah Balik” ring out.

Apart from Hamzah, Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali and Star president Yong Teck Lee are also present.

BN, meanwhile, has a separate command centre at the state party headquarters.

Unexpected: 3 independents,1 Usno candidate victorious

8.45pm: The Sabah polls has been full of surprises but nothing prepared political observers for the fact that four outliers won.

The most famous of them is Pandikar Amin Mulia, who won the Pintasan seat for United Sabah National Organisation (Usno).

Masiung Banah won the Kuamut seat for the fifth time, but this time as an independent candidate.

Former Kudat PKR division deputy chief Rudy Awah won the Pitas seat as an independent. He left the party in July.

