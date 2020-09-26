BERSATU’S HAMZAH DECLARES VICTORY, CLAIMS GRS HAS WON AT LEAST 37 SEATS = IF TRUE, IT’S A SHOCK DEFEAT FOR SHAFIE

KOTA KINABALU, — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) tonight succeeded in wresting the state from the incumbent Warisan Plus coalition. As of 9pm, unofficial results put the GRS alliance ahead with 37 seats. The mammoth Opposition alliance comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a slew of other local-based parties and several friendly independents. Warisan Plus — made up of Parti Warisan Sabah, Upko, DAP, PKR and Amanah — garnered 20 seats. KOTA KINABALU – The Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) command centre claims Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has unofficially won 36 seats along with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS). PN information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was spotted arriving at the command centre earlier. If true, this means the Opposition is one seat short of the minimum 37 required to claim a simple majority in the Sabah state assembly. [8.35pm] Unofficial: Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor has won his seat in Sulaman. He was up against Parti Cinta Sabah Datuk Rekan Hussein and Datuk Aliasgar Basri of Warisan. [8.34pm] Perikatan Nasional’s Lubuk candidate Samad Jamri has won the Lubuk state seat, the Election Commission officially announced. Samad polled 2,701 votes compared to his closest rivals from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), who obtained 1,493 votes and independent candidate Abdul Rahman Kongkawang, who received 1,441 votes. [8.29pm] Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has won in Usukan. The former communication and multimedia minister lost a four-cornered fight for the Kota Belud parliamentary seat in GE14. [8.27pm] Unofficial: Sabah Barisan Nasional chief and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has won the Lamag state seat. The seat was one of the 13 new state constituencies. [8.26pm] Unofficial: At the time of writing, the coalition of Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Party Bersatu Sabah are leading with 22 seats to Warisan’s 12. [8.15pm] It is understood that Warisan Plus and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are now tied with 10 seats each. According to a breakdown by The Borneo Post, Warisan has secured four seats and DAP six, while the GRS allies Bersatu has five, STAR one, and two each for Umno and PBS. [8.06pm] Unofficial results show Bingkor incumbent Perikatan Nasional friendly-Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Robert Tawik successfully retaining his seat. Early tally shows him in a comfortable lead over his closest rival, Peter Saili of DAP who is contesting under the logo of Parti Warisan Sabah. [7.52pm] Unofficial results show United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau has lost his seat in Kiulu. The seat was won by Datuk Johniston Bangkuai of the Perikatan Nasional and Party Bersatu Sabah coalition. [7.43pm] Unofficial: Perikatan Nasional has won four seats—Tambunan, Sulaman, Klias and Paginatan. In the Tamparuli seat next to Kiulu, PBS secretary general Datuk Jahid Jahim is also leading and is expected to win his seat. [7.45pm] Warisan Plus has two more in the bag after DAP’s Phoon Jin Zhe and Jannie Lasimbang confirmed they have both retained their seats of Luyang and Kapayan respectively. [7.30pm] Unofficial: Calvin Chong has retained the Elopura seat while Justin Wong has held onto the Sri Tanjong seat. Both men are incumbents from DAP, which is contesting under the Warisan logo for the first time in the state election. This means, at time of writing, the unofficial tally is Warisan Plus has four seats to Barisan Nasional’s one. [7.13pm] Warisan Plus has unofficially secured its second win after incumbent Phoong Jin Zhe of DAP is said to have retained the state seat of Luyang. At the time of writing, Phoong has secured more than 8,960 votes or 91 per cent of the total votes counted. [7.06pm] Unofficial results have it that incumbent Tan Lee Fatt of DAP has retained the Likas seat in what had been a seven-cornered fight. [7pm] Barisan Nasional is leading in two seats, Sekong and Lamag. The latter has now turned into a straight fight between Umno’s Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Mohd Ismail Ayub from Warisan. Warisan in leading in Sindumin, while PKR is ahead in Sook and Upko has the upper hand in Nabawan. [6.55pm] Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has tweeted unofficial results indicate that Andi Muhammad Suryadi has retained the Tanjung Batu seat for Barisan Nasional. Alhamdulillah, keputusan tidak rasmi sahabat saya Exco Pemuda UMNO Malaysia Andi Suryadi BN menang di Dun Tanjung Batu. — Dr Asyraf Wajdi (@drasyrafwajdi) September 26, 2020 [6.30pm] An unofficial tally has put DAP in the lead by a convincing margin in Likas, Luyang, Kapayang, Elopura, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong. The same cannot be said of Bingkor, however, where early results indicate incumbent Robert Tawik @ Nordin from Star looks set to retain his seat. DAP is contesting seven seats under the Warisan logo for the first time in the state election. [6pm] Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh has told national news agency Bernama that he expects the full results of the election to be available by about 10pm tonight. [5pm] Voting has officially ended and all polling stations across Sabah are now closed. The vote counting process is expected to begin shortly. A total of 2,540 channels at 741 polling centres were opened for the 73 state constituencies at 7.30am to enable voters to pick a government for the next five years. A total of 1,088,711 voters were eligible to vote today. GRS races towards finish line, Warisan Plus on brink of defeat Bersatu sec-gen declares victory for GRS 8.55pm: Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin declares that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has won the Sabah election after the alliance crosses the 37-seat mark. 8.35pm: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah is coming close to unseating Warisan Plus as the state government. According to Malaysiakini‘s tally, GRS has won 28 seats and is expected to pick up more. GRS’ victory will likely be attributed to Umno for wresting back several seats from Warisan and Star, which has won at least four seats, up two from 2018. Umno takes three seats from Warisan 8.30pm: Warisan takes Sebatik from BN-Umno but BN-Umno captures Sekong, Pantai Manis and Karambunai from Warisan. Sebatik has long been an Umno stronghold. However, the incumbent Abd Muis Picho briefly defected to Warisan before rejoining his party just before the election. BN chief Bung, Bersatu chief Hajiji win respective seats 8.25pm: Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin wins the Lamag seat whereas state Bersatu head Hajiji Mohd Noor clinches the Sulaman seat. Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin proposed Hajiji as the chief minister candidate if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and its allies win the state polls. Hajiji Mohd Noor Independent wins in Kuamut 8.20pm: Masiung Banah has retained the Kuamut seat as an independent candidate. Masiung has been representing Kuamut since 2004. He was with Upko up until the 2018 election. He joined Warisan before defecting in July this year and expressing support for former chief minister Musa Aman. The Kuamut election was a five-way tussle involving candidates from Masiung’s former party Upko and BN-Umno. Masiung Banah Situation appears bleak for Upko 8.10pm: Things are not looking good for Upko. Party president Wilfred Madius Tangau was defeated in Kiulu after failing to unseat the PBS incumbent Joniston Bangkuai. Upko was unable to retain Paginatan and Nabawan which were won in 2018, but the winning candidates defected. Meanwhile, unofficial results also suggest that Upko's campaign for Labuk was unsuccessful as well. Upko fielded 12 candidates in total. Mukhriz arrives at Shafie's residence 8.18pm: Rumah Yayasan Sabah – Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir arrives at incumbent chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal's residence in Likas. He does not speak to the media and heads straight into the house. A number of media personnel have been waiting outside the house since 6pm but all is quiet for now. Shafie is expected to meet the press around 9pm. Continue to support Malaysiakini and independent journalism by subscribing for as little as RM20 per month. PKR concedes defeat in Sook, Youth chief apologises 8.15pm: PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir concedes that the party’s candidate Raymond Ahuar was defeated in the Sook seat. “We are sorry, we tried our best,” he tweets. According to Akmal, BN’s Bonepes Been won the five-way tussle with a majority of 4,485 votes. PBS sec-gen retains Tamparuli seat 8.00pm: PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim retains the Tamparuli seats after defeating three other candidates, according to the unofficial count. This is the fifth time Jahid has won the seat. So far, PBS has picked up two seats, including the adjacent Kiulu constituency. Jahid Jahim

Kiulu – Upko president fails to unseat PBS incumbent

7.50pm: PBS’ Joniston Bangkuai retains the Kiulu seat, defeating five other candidates, including Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau, according to the unofficial count.

This marks Joniston’s third win in Kiulu and Madius’ second ever electoral defeat since 1999.

So far, PBS has picked up one seat.

‘Clean sweep in Semporna’ – Shafie, Warisan reps retain seats

7.45pm: Unofficial – Warisan has retained all three state legislative assembly seats located in the Semporana parliamentary constituency.

According to sources, Warisan has retained the Sulabayan, Senallang and Bugaya seats and only lost in three out of 32 saluran (voting streams / ballot boxes).

The Warisan candidates for Senallang and Sulabayan are Mohd Shafie Apdal and Jaujan Sambakong respectively.

During the previous Warisan administration, the duo were the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

Jaujan Sambakong

Shafie orders Warisan Plus candidates to gather at ‘secret’ location

7.40pm: Kota Kinabalu – A Warisan Plus candidate reveals that incumbent chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal has instructed the alliance’s candidates to gather at a particular location by 8pm.

“We may not be able to go home tonight. I have packed my stuff for the night,” says the candidate on condition of anonymity.

Declining to reveal the location, he states: “We will have to wait until the situation becomes stable.”

“It is still a 50:50 contest, especially in the Kadazan Dusun Murut seats,” he adds.

DAP supporters throng eatery for livestream, Phoon confirms retaining Luyang

7.25pm: Some 150 supporters gathered at an eatery in Luyang to watch the livestream of the results for the seven seats in which DAP is contesting.

The party is currently leading in six of the seats, except for Bingkor.

After securing a massive lead of more than 11,000 votes, DAP candidate Phoon Jin Zhe, who contested under the Warisan banner, declared that he has retained Luyong, which he won in the 2018 polls.

According to him, the voter turnout rate for Luyang was below 70 percent. The seat has a total of 24,775 voters.

Phoon Jin Zhe

Warisan’s Leiking leads in Moyog, Star a close second

7.20pm: Warisan deputy president Darrel Ignatius Leiking is leading the Moyog race and is trailed by Star’s Joe Suleiman and PBS’ John Chryso Masabal.

However, this information is still premature as Malaysiakini has only numerated data amounting to 2.89 percent of the total eligible voters for Moyog (19,465).

There are seven candidates vying for the west Sabah seat.

Darrel Ignatius Leiking

Warisan Plus retains Elopura and Sri Tanjong, DAP pair improve on GE14 results

7.15pm – UNOFFICIAL: Malaysiakini is calling Warisan Plus as the winner for Elopura and Sri Tanjong.

Based on the unofficial count so far, DAP candidate Calvin Chong has retained the Elopura seat while Justin Wong, who is also from DAP, retained the Sri Tanjong seat as both have established unassailable leads.

Chong and Wong will likely finish better than in 2018 in terms of vote share, although their total number of votes is expected to drop due to a lower turnout.

BN retains Tg Batu, says Asyraf

7.00pm: BN Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi declares that his wing’s exco member Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy has retained the Tanjong Batu seat for BN.

Malaysiakini cannot independently verify Asyraf’s claim.

Tanjong Batu was won by BN’s Hamisa Samat in 2018 after securing 50.8 percent of the votes cast.

Warisan Plus to win Luyang, DAP rep’s lead unassailable

6.50pm – UNOFFICIAL: Malaysiakini projects that the Warisan Plus alliance will clinch its first win in the state seat of Luyang.

DAP incumbent Phoong Jin Zhe, who is contesting under the Warisan banner, has established an unassailable lead.

So far, Phoong has garnered more than 8,960 votes or 91 percent of the total votes counted. More than half of the valid votes have been counted.

SAPP, which is contesting under Perikatan Nasional, is in second place with 562 votes.

Phoong Jin Zhe

Bung is ahead, but Warisan man nips on his heels

6.40pm: Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin is leading in Lamag, which is turning out to be a two-horse race between him and Warisan’s Mohd Ismail Ayub.

Bung has secured 55.47 percent of the votes tallied (5 percent of votes have been tallied out of 8,157 total eligible voters).

Ismail, on the other hand, bagged 40.15 percent of the votes counted so far.

The total number of voters for Lamag is relatively small, approximately a third of the average number of voters for each of the 73 constituencies.

DAP pulls ahead, except in Bingkor

6.30pm: As the vote counting continues, DAP has established a commanding lead in Likas, Luyang, Kapayan, Elopura, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong.

However, DAP is not doing well in Bingkor, where the party’s candidate Peter Saili is challenging the incumbent Robert Tawik @ Nordin from Star.

Tawik currently is in the lead, securing 64 percent of the votes that has been tallied so far (5.22 percent out of 17,828 eligible voters).

Bingkor was once a PBS stronghold which was wrested by Star in 2013. PBS’ Peter Jjino Allion is faring poorly based on the unofficial count so far.

Robert Tawik

Bung: Let’s wait and see

6.25pm: Umno HQ, Kota Kinabalu – Sabah BN chairperson Bung Moktar Radin arrives at the state Umno headquarters, where BN leaders are slated to gather.

“Let’s wait and see,” says the Umno Lamag candidate when quizzed on the election results.

Other Umno leaders like Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Shamsul Anuar Nasarah are also present.

DAP takes commanding lead in fortress Elopura

6.05pm: DAP takes a commanding lead in its stronghold of Elopura, located in Sandakan.

Incumbent Calvin Chong secured 80.83 percent of the votes, based on votes tallied so far (9.77 percent of the total eligible voters).

The closest rival is MCA’s Chan Boon Thian, who has secured 15 percent of the votes cast.

There are six candidates vying for Elopura. Four appear likely to lose their deposits.

Calvin Chong

Tight race between incumbent Star and PKR for Sook

5.45pm: The contest for Sook is tight. According to the unofficial count, PKR’s Raymond Ahuar has secured 234 votes, followed closely by Star’s Ellron Angin (228 votes).

Sook is a long-time safe seat for BN-PBRS. If either a Star or PKR candidate wins, this will be considered a huge upset.

Ellron is the incumbent. He defected from BN-PBRS to join Star in late-2018.

Raymond Ahuar

Early count appears dismal for DAP

5.40pm: DAP, which is using the Warisan logo for the first time in an election, is not performing well according to the early count.

The party is trailing in Luyang, Kapayan, Elopura, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong.

During the 2018 general election, DAP had won the above five seats with huge margins.

However, it is still early in the counting process.

DAP incumbent trails MCA, PBS rivals in Kapayan

5.30pm: MCA’s Lu Yen Ting is leading the Kapayan race, having secured 52.91 percent of the votes that have been tallied so far (2.06 percent of total eligible voters).

The incumbent, DAP’s Jannie Lasimbang is trailing having secured 18.61 percent of the vote, trailing behind PBS’ Edwin Bosi.

Historically, MCA has never won a seat in Sabah before. Will they finally establish a foothold in Sabah?

Jannie Lasimbang

PBS’ Joniston surges ahead of Upko president

5.20pm: PBS information chief and incumbent Kiulu assemblyperson Joniston Bangkuai has a wide lead over United Progressive Kinabalu Party (Upko) president Wilfred Madius Tangau, according to the unofficial count.

Reports suggest that Joniston secured 73 percent of the votes counted so far at the SK Tanginambur and SK Poring voting centres.

Joniston Bangkuai

Counting begins



5pm: Counting begins for the 73 seats to determine if incumbent Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s Warisan Plus coalition will retain the Sabah state government or if a new administration takes over.

Seat Won N1 Banggi WARISAN N2 Bengkoka BN (UMNO) N3 Pitas IND N4 Tanjung Kapor WARISAN N5 Matunggong PBS N6 Bandau PN (BERSATU) N7 Tandek PBS N8 Pintasan USNO N9 Tempasuk BN (UMNO) N10 Usukan BN (UMNO) N11 Kadamaian N12 Sulaman PN (BERSATU) N13 Pantai Dalit BN (UMNO) N14 Tamparuli PBS N15 Kiulu PBS N16 Karambunai BN (UMNO) N17 Darau BN (UMNO) N18 Inanam PKR N19 Likas WARISAN (DAP) N20 Api-Api PKR N21 Luyang WARISAN (DAP) N22 Tanjung Aru N23 Petagas WARISAN N24 Tanjung Keramat BN (UMNO) N25 Kapayan WARISAN (DAP) N26 Moyog N27 Limbahau WARISAN N28 Kawang PN (BERSATU) N29 Pantai Manis BN (UMNO) N30 Bongawan N31 Membakut N32 Klias PN (BERSATU) N33 Kuala Penyu PN (BERSATU) N34 Lumadan N35 Sindumin WARISAN N36 Kundasang PBS N37 Karanaan PN (BERSATU) N38 Paginatan PN (STAR) N39 Tambunan PN (STAR) N40 Bingkor PN (STAR) N41 Liawan N42 Melalap N43 Kemabong IND N44 Tulid PN (STAR) N45 Sook PN (STAR) N46 Nabawan PN (BERSATU) N47 Telupid PBS N48 Sugut BN (UMNO) N49 Labuk PN (BERSATU) N50 Gum-Gum N51 Sungai Manila BN (UMNO) N52 Sungai Sibuga N53 Sekong BN (UMNO) N54 Karamunting N55 Elopura WARISAN (DAP) N56 Tanjong Papat WARISAN (DAP) N57 Kuamut IND N58 Lamag BN (UMNO) N59 Sukau BN (UMNO) N60 Tungku WARISAN N61 Segama WARISAN N62 Silam N63 Kunak WARISAN N64 Sulabayan WARISAN N65 Senallang WARISAN N66 Bugaya WARISAN N67 Balung BN (UMNO) N68 Apas PN (BERSATU) N69 Sri Tanjong WARISAN (DAP) N70 Kukusan N71 Tanjung Batu BN (UMNO) N72 Merotai WARISAN N73 Sebatik WARISAN