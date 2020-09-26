BERSATU’S HAMZAH DECLARES VICTORY, CLAIMS GRS HAS WON AT LEAST 37 SEATS = IF TRUE, IT’S A SHOCK DEFEAT FOR SHAFIE

KOTA KINABALU, — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) tonight succeeded in wresting the state from the incumbent Warisan Plus coalition.
As of 9pm, unofficial results put the GRS alliance ahead with 37 seats. The mammoth Opposition alliance comprises Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a slew of other local-based parties and several friendly independents.
Warisan Plus — made up of Parti Warisan Sabah, Upko, DAP, PKR and Amanah — garnered 20 seats.
KOTA KINABALU – The Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) command centre claims Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has unofficially won 36 seats along with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).
PN information chief Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was spotted arriving at the command centre earlier.
If true, this means the Opposition is one seat short of the minimum 37 required to claim a simple majority in the Sabah state assembly.
[8.35pm] Unofficial: Sabah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Hajiji Noor has won his seat in Sulaman. He was up against Parti Cinta Sabah Datuk Rekan Hussein and Datuk Aliasgar Basri of Warisan.
[8.34pm] Perikatan Nasional’s Lubuk candidate Samad Jamri has won the Lubuk state seat, the Election Commission officially announced.
Samad polled 2,701 votes compared to his closest rivals from United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), who obtained 1,493 votes and independent candidate Abdul Rahman Kongkawang, who received 1,441 votes.
[8.29pm] Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has won in Usukan. The former communication and multimedia minister lost a four-cornered fight for the Kota Belud parliamentary seat in GE14.
[8.27pm] Unofficial: Sabah Barisan Nasional chief and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has won the Lamag state seat. The seat was one of the 13 new state constituencies.
[8.26pm] Unofficial: At the time of writing, the coalition of Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Party Bersatu Sabah are leading with 22 seats to Warisan’s 12.
[8.15pm] It is understood that Warisan Plus and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) are now tied with 10 seats each.
According to a breakdown by The Borneo Post, Warisan has secured four seats and DAP six, while the GRS allies Bersatu has five, STAR one, and two each for Umno and PBS.
[8.06pm] Unofficial results show Bingkor incumbent Perikatan Nasional friendly-Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Robert Tawik successfully retaining his seat.
Early tally shows him in a comfortable lead over his closest rival, Peter Saili of DAP who is contesting under the logo of Parti Warisan Sabah.
[7.52pm] Unofficial results show United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau has lost his seat in Kiulu.
The seat was won by Datuk Johniston Bangkuai of the Perikatan Nasional and Party Bersatu Sabah coalition.
[7.43pm] Unofficial: Perikatan Nasional has won four seats—Tambunan, Sulaman, Klias and Paginatan.
In the Tamparuli seat next to Kiulu, PBS secretary general Datuk Jahid Jahim is also leading and is expected to win his seat.
[7.45pm] Warisan Plus has two more in the bag after DAP’s Phoon Jin Zhe and Jannie Lasimbang confirmed they have both retained their seats of Luyang and Kapayan respectively.
[7.30pm] Unofficial: Calvin Chong has retained the Elopura seat while Justin Wong has held onto the Sri Tanjong seat.
Both men are incumbents from DAP, which is contesting under the Warisan logo for the first time in the state election.
This means, at time of writing, the unofficial tally is Warisan Plus has four seats to Barisan Nasional’s one.
[7.13pm] Warisan Plus has unofficially secured its second win after incumbent Phoong Jin Zhe of DAP is said to have retained the state seat of Luyang.
At the time of writing, Phoong has secured more than 8,960 votes or 91 per cent of the total votes counted.
[7.06pm] Unofficial results have it that incumbent Tan Lee Fatt of DAP has retained the Likas seat in what had been a seven-cornered fight.
[7pm] Barisan Nasional is leading in two seats, Sekong and Lamag. The latter has now turned into a straight fight between Umno’s Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Mohd Ismail Ayub from Warisan.
Warisan in leading in Sindumin, while PKR is ahead in Sook and Upko has the upper hand in Nabawan.
[6.55pm] Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has tweeted unofficial results indicate that Andi Muhammad Suryadi has retained the Tanjung Batu seat for Barisan Nasional.
Alhamdulillah, keputusan tidak rasmi sahabat saya Exco Pemuda UMNO Malaysia Andi Suryadi BN menang di Dun Tanjung Batu.
8.25pm: Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin wins the Lamag seat whereas state Bersatu head Hajiji Mohd Noor clinches the Sulaman seat.
Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin proposed Hajiji as the chief minister candidate if Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and its allies win the state polls.
Hajiji Mohd Noor
Independent wins in Kuamut
8.20pm: Masiung Banah has retained the Kuamut seat as an independent candidate.
Masiung has been representing Kuamut since 2004. He was with Upko up until the 2018 election. He joined Warisan before defecting in July this year and expressing support for former chief minister Musa Aman.
The Kuamut election was a five-way tussle involving candidates from Masiung’s former party Upko and BN-Umno.
Masiung Banah
Situation appears bleak for Upko
8.10pm: Things are not looking good for Upko.
Party president Wilfred Madius Tangau was defeated in Kiulu after failing to unseat the PBS incumbent Joniston Bangkuai.
Upko was unable to retain Paginatan and Nabawan which were won in 2018, but the winning candidates defected.
Meanwhile, unofficial results also suggest that Upko’s campaign for Labuk was unsuccessful as well.
Upko fielded 12 candidates in total.
Mukhriz arrives at Shafie’s residence
8.18pm: Rumah Yayasan Sabah – Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir arrives at incumbent chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal’s residence in Likas.
He does not speak to the media and heads straight into the house.
A number of media personnel have been waiting outside the house since 6pm but all is quiet for now.
Shafie is expected to meet the press around 9pm.
PKR concedes defeat in Sook, Youth chief apologises
8.15pm: PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir concedes that the party’s candidate Raymond Ahuar was defeated in the Sook seat.
“We are sorry, we tried our best,” he tweets.
According to Akmal, BN’s Bonepes Been won the five-way tussle with a majority of 4,485 votes.
PBS sec-gen retains Tamparuli seat
8.00pm: PBS secretary-general Jahid Jahim retains the Tamparuli seats after defeating three other candidates, according to the unofficial count.
This is the fifth time Jahid has won the seat.
So far, PBS has picked up two seats, including the adjacent Kiulu constituency.
Jahid Jahim
Kiulu – Upko president fails to unseat PBS incumbent
7.50pm: PBS’ Joniston Bangkuai retains the Kiulu seat, defeating five other candidates, including Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau, according to the unofficial count.
This marks Joniston’s third win in Kiulu and Madius’ second ever electoral defeat since 1999.
So far, PBS has picked up one seat.
‘Clean sweep in Semporna’ – Shafie, Warisan reps retain seats
7.45pm: Unofficial – Warisan has retained all three state legislative assembly seats located in the Semporana parliamentary constituency.
According to sources, Warisan has retained the Sulabayan, Senallang and Bugaya seats and only lost in three out of 32 saluran (voting streams / ballot boxes).
The Warisan candidates for Senallang and Sulabayan are Mohd Shafie Apdal and Jaujan Sambakong respectively.
During the previous Warisan administration, the duo were the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.
Jaujan Sambakong
Shafie orders Warisan Plus candidates to gather at ‘secret’ location
7.40pm: Kota Kinabalu – A Warisan Plus candidate reveals that incumbent chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal has instructed the alliance’s candidates to gather at a particular location by 8pm.
“We may not be able to go home tonight. I have packed my stuff for the night,” says the candidate on condition of anonymity.
Declining to reveal the location, he states: “We will have to wait until the situation becomes stable.”
“It is still a 50:50 contest, especially in the Kadazan Dusun Murut seats,” he adds.
DAP supporters throng eatery for livestream, Phoon confirms retaining Luyang
7.25pm: Some 150 supporters gathered at an eatery in Luyang to watch the livestream of the results for the seven seats in which DAP is contesting.
The party is currently leading in six of the seats, except for Bingkor.
After securing a massive lead of more than 11,000 votes, DAP candidate Phoon Jin Zhe, who contested under the Warisan banner, declared that he has retained Luyong, which he won in the 2018 polls.
According to him, the voter turnout rate for Luyang was below 70 percent. The seat has a total of 24,775 voters.
Phoon Jin Zhe
Warisan’s Leiking leads in Moyog, Star a close second
7.20pm: Warisan deputy president Darrel Ignatius Leiking is leading the Moyog race and is trailed by Star’s Joe Suleiman and PBS’ John Chryso Masabal.
However, this information is still premature as Malaysiakini has only numerated data amounting to 2.89 percent of the total eligible voters for Moyog (19,465).
There are seven candidates vying for the west Sabah seat.
Darrel Ignatius Leiking
Warisan Plus retains Elopura and Sri Tanjong, DAP pair improve on GE14 results
7.15pm – UNOFFICIAL:Malaysiakini is calling Warisan Plus as the winner for Elopura and Sri Tanjong.
Based on the unofficial count so far, DAP candidate Calvin Chong has retained the Elopura seat while Justin Wong, who is also from DAP, retained the Sri Tanjong seat as both have established unassailable leads.
Chong and Wong will likely finish better than in 2018 in terms of vote share, although their total number of votes is expected to drop due to a lower turnout.
BN retains Tg Batu, says Asyraf
7.00pm: BN Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi declares that his wing’s exco member Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy has retained the Tanjong Batu seat for BN.
During the 2018 general election, DAP had won the above five seats with huge margins.
However, it is still early in the counting process.
DAP incumbent trails MCA, PBS rivals in Kapayan
5.30pm: MCA’s Lu Yen Ting is leading the Kapayan race, having secured 52.91 percent of the votes that have been tallied so far (2.06 percent of total eligible voters).
The incumbent, DAP’s Jannie Lasimbang is trailing having secured 18.61 percent of the vote, trailing behind PBS’ Edwin Bosi.
Historically, MCA has never won a seat in Sabah before. Will they finally establish a foothold in Sabah?
Jannie Lasimbang
PBS’ Joniston surges ahead of Upko president
5.20pm: PBS information chief and incumbent Kiulu assemblyperson Joniston Bangkuai has a wide lead over United Progressive Kinabalu Party (Upko) president Wilfred Madius Tangau, according to the unofficial count.
Reports suggest that Joniston secured 73 percent of the votes counted so far at the SK Tanginambur and SK Poring voting centres.
Joniston Bangkuai
Counting begins
5pm: Counting begins for the 73 seats to determine if incumbent Chief Minister Shafie Apdal’s Warisan Plus coalition will retain the Sabah state government or if a new administration takes over.
Seat
Won
N1 Banggi
WARISAN
N2 Bengkoka
BN (UMNO)
N3 Pitas
IND
N4 Tanjung Kapor
WARISAN
N5 Matunggong
PBS
N6 Bandau
PN (BERSATU)
N7 Tandek
PBS
N8 Pintasan
USNO
N9 Tempasuk
BN (UMNO)
N10 Usukan
BN (UMNO)
N11 Kadamaian
N12 Sulaman
PN (BERSATU)
N13 Pantai Dalit
BN (UMNO)
N14 Tamparuli
PBS
N15 Kiulu
PBS
N16 Karambunai
BN (UMNO)
N17 Darau
BN (UMNO)
N18 Inanam
PKR
N19 Likas
WARISAN (DAP)
N20 Api-Api
PKR
N21 Luyang
WARISAN (DAP)
N22 Tanjung Aru
N23 Petagas
WARISAN
N24 Tanjung Keramat
BN (UMNO)
N25 Kapayan
WARISAN (DAP)
N26 Moyog
N27 Limbahau
WARISAN
N28 Kawang
PN (BERSATU)
N29 Pantai Manis
BN (UMNO)
N30 Bongawan
N31 Membakut
N32 Klias
PN (BERSATU)
N33 Kuala Penyu
PN (BERSATU)
N34 Lumadan
N35 Sindumin
WARISAN
N36 Kundasang
PBS
N37 Karanaan
PN (BERSATU)
N38 Paginatan
PN (STAR)
N39 Tambunan
PN (STAR)
N40 Bingkor
PN (STAR)
N41 Liawan
N42 Melalap
N43 Kemabong
IND
N44 Tulid
PN (STAR)
N45 Sook
PN (STAR)
N46 Nabawan
PN (BERSATU)
N47 Telupid
PBS
N48 Sugut
BN (UMNO)
N49 Labuk
PN (BERSATU)
N50 Gum-Gum
N51 Sungai Manila
BN (UMNO)
N52 Sungai Sibuga
N53 Sekong
BN (UMNO)
N54 Karamunting
N55 Elopura
WARISAN (DAP)
N56 Tanjong Papat
WARISAN (DAP)
N57 Kuamut
IND
N58 Lamag
BN (UMNO)
N59 Sukau
BN (UMNO)
N60 Tungku
WARISAN
N61 Segama
WARISAN
N62 Silam
N63 Kunak
WARISAN
N64 Sulabayan
WARISAN
N65 Senallang
WARISAN
N66 Bugaya
WARISAN
N67 Balung
BN (UMNO)
N68 Apas
PN (BERSATU)
N69 Sri Tanjong
WARISAN (DAP)
N70 Kukusan
N71 Tanjung Batu
BN (UMNO)
N72 Merotai
WARISAN
N73 Sebatik
WARISAN
