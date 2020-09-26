SABAHANS COME OUT TO VOTE IN STYLE – EVEN AS HUMBLE SHAFIE, REFUSING TO CUT QUEUE, GETS IN LINE TO CAST HIS BALLOT

SEMPORNA — Despite being given priority by the staff of the Election Commission (EC) to enter the voting room, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal still chose to follow the queue like any other voters.

He arrived at 8.08am at the SK Bubul polling centre, accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Suryani Shuib, to fulfil the voting obligation for the Bugaya seat.

Shafie, who was approached by reporters covering the historic day, looked calm and had a chance to socialise with everyone at the polling station, and even lined up behind other voters despite being given priority by the EC.

He said the number of voters who came out seemed to be slightly less than the previous election.

“Usually, the number of voters has reached 70 per cent this time, but it is likely that it is a little late and decreased due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope the target is achieved and for those who are eligible to vote to immediately fulfil their duty as Malaysians to choose the leader they hope for,” he said.

According to him, although it is known voters from overseas find it difficult to come back for the poll, it is understood that some of them also have the opportunity to come back today.

“I got a message from those working abroad to attend on election day, as a candidate I am very grateful and hope they arrive safely and return to work,” he said.

Commenting on the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, he said yesterday, an action was taken to issue self-quarantine instructions and worked from home for 14 days to all state administrative staff in Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau districts.

“The move is because the four districts are classified as red areas and will ensure that control can be improved in an effort to break the chain of epidemics,” he said. — Borneo Post

Sabahans vote in style

WHILE most of the electorate turned up to cast their votes in the 16th Sabah state elections in their ordinary clothes, some showed up in costumes and unusual outfit, bringing smiles and spreading joy at the polling centres.

A voter at SMK Tansau, about 13km from Kota Kinabalu, was seen in a white Power Rangers costume complete with a mock sword, according to a posting by the Sabah Information Department Facebook.

Another voter was spotted in one of the polling centres wearing a crown and traditional costume of one of the ethnic groups in Sabah, while a photo of another voter who showed up to the polling centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nongkolud, Tuaran riding a modified motorcycle sidecar caught the attention of social media users.

Meanwhile, Warisan information chief contesting in Sindumin Dr Yusof Yacob was seen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when casting his vote in Sipitang.

As a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ministry of Health personnel in complete PPE were seen cleaning polling booths from time to time since the polling process began at 7.30am.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Pitas seat, Sufian Abd Karim, announced that he had contracted the Covid-19 virus today.

Through a posting on his Facebook, Suffian apologised to all voters, the BN machinery workers, friends and relatives who have helped him throughout the campaign and asked them to take precautionary measures.

In terms of security, Sabah Police Commisioner Hazani Ghazali said the police had turned away more than 100 individuals with dual citizenships attempting to return to Sabah via illegal routes in the country’s waters.

A total of 2,540 channels in 741 polling stations were opened in all 73 state seats to enable Sabahans to elect a new government in the 16th Sabah state elections and the voting process, which involved 1,088,711 out of 1,103,646 ordinary voters, was conducted by 17,257 election officials. – Bernama,

BORNEO POST / BERNAMA

.