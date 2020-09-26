THE FINAL HUMILIATION FOR ANWAR – WHO DUE TO HIS POLITICAL OBTUSENESS HAS BECOME A JOKE: DON’T YOU HAVE ANYTHING TO DO, OTHER THAN BECOMING PRIME MINISTER – GPS TONGUE-LASHES ANWAR, REFUSES TO BE PART OF HIS ‘QUEST TO BE PM’

GABUNGAN Parti Sarawak (GPS) will not support opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s quest to become prime minister as his move to garner majority support from MPs appears to be for personal interest, Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said today.

“There seems no end to the political upheaval in Malaysia.

“Here we are, still having someone trying to be prime minister when the people in this country are clamouring for assistance (and want) political stability to get the Covid-19-devastated economy back on even footing.

“In Malaysia, we don’t have any other work to do, other than becoming prime minister. I’m sad,” Abang Johari said at the Betong division’s Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) convention today.

The PBB president, who said he was shocked by the recent development, did not name Anwar in his speech but alluded to the PKR president’s announcement on Wednesday that Muhyiddin Yassin’s government had collapsed as he had “convincing and formidable majority” to change the government.

Abang Johari said he thought the political upheaval triggered by the tussle between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar to be prime minister was over in February.

GPS had backed Muhyiddin to give him enough support to become prime minister, and was not for personal reasons.

“We supported him for a stable government.”

Abang Johari told PBB delegates that GPS will not support those whose political agenda is to serve their personal agenda.

“Even though we are friends, the people are more important than friendship.

“We in GPS have principles. So does PBB. We are trained to look after the people, not our personal interests.”

After Anwar’s announcement on Wednesday, Abang Johari and two other leaders of parties in the GPS coalition which rules Sarawak – James Masing of Parti Rakyat Saraeak (PRS) and Dr Sim Hui Kian of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – denied that they or their MPs had dumped Muhyiddin and given their support to Anwar, as claimed.

Masing also said he had never even been contacted on Anwar’s latest claim and said the timing of his announcement was aimed at influencing the outcome of the Sabah election being held today.

Anwar has yet to reveal the number of MPs who support him and said he would only release details after meeting the king.

The king, however, is currently warded at the National Heart Institute and is not expected to take appointments for the next week, the palace had said

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.