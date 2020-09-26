According to Mukhriz, Warisan, Upko, and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s new party Muda will also not support the opposition leader in his movement to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, reported Malay daily Sinar Harian.
Mukhriz said these three parties and Pejuang have 18 MPs in total. Pejuang has five MPs including former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
“Maybe the number is considered small and Anwar himself mentioned that Mahathir’s faction was not in his numbers,” he told reporters in Alor Setar yesterday.
Utusan Online, meanwhile, quoted Mukhriz as saying: “We wouldn’t shamelessly (terhegeh-hegeh) offer the 18 seats when that person is disinclined.”
Malaysiakini is contacting Upko and Muda for confirmation.
Mukhriz’s statement came after Anwar said he did not have the backing of Mahathir and Pejuang.
For the record, both Pejuang and Muda have yet to officially become formal parties as their approval is pending with the Registrar of Societies.
Anwar had claimed that he had “solid and convincing” majority support from MPs to oust PN.
However, the Port Dickson MP refused to divulge the exact number of lawmakers supporting him as he reserved the information for the Agong’s ears first.
Subsequently, a list of Umno MPs allegedly supporting Anwar had gone viral on social media. This was followed by dismissals from many of them on the allegation.
Mukhriz added that the onus is on Anwar to prove that he has the numbers and that the evidence must come with statutory declarations to show that the MPs are with him.
Anwar has yet to meet the King as he is unwell and under hospital observation. MKINI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
