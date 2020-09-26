THE nation is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and now is not the time for fresh elections to solve the nation’s political crisis, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister also said the cost of running an election during this period would be high, and may also expose more people to the deadly virus.

“If we can, elections must be held on normal conditions, to allow the people the freedom to choose their government.

“But right now, the nation is facing Covid-19, and an election at this time will increase the costs and expose the people to the virus,” the Langkawi MP told reporters after visiting the island.

Pejuang’s founding chairman added that the number of Covid-19 cases will increase if snap polls are held now.

“I am confident that many people will be infected, and many will die if elections are held under these conditions.

“The question is, do we want to prioritise politics or people’s lives?”

Talks of snap polls surfaced after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s announced that he has the support of the majority in Dewan Rakyat, claiming this has resulted in the fall of Muhyiddin Yassin’s wafer-thin Perikatan Nasional government.

While Anwar’s numbers have not been tested in Parliament, analysts said one option for Muhyiddin is to advise the king to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for fresh elections.

Dr Mahathir also said that he was not going to contest in the next general election as he would be closer to 100 years old if it is held in three years’ time.

Mukhriz: PKR has yet to contact Pejuang to ask for support