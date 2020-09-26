MAHATHIR – WHETHER HE’S SECRETLY BACKING MUHYIDDIN OR FEARFUL HIS OWN PEJUANG WILL BE WIPED OUT – SAYS NOW NOT THE TIME FOR SNAGP GE15: EXACTLY SO – THAT’S WHY AGONG SHOULD MEET WHICHEVER ALLIANCE, WHETHE LED BY ANWAR OR SHAFIE, TO DETERMINE WHO HOLDS THE MAJORITY – INSTEAD OF DISSOLVING PARLIAMENT OR WORSE STILL, ALLOWING AN ‘ILLEGITIMATE’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO CONTINUE RULING WHEN THEY NO LONGER HAVE THE MAJORITY

THE nation is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and now is not the time for fresh elections to solve the nation’s political crisis, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister also said the cost of running an election during this period would be high, and may also expose more people to the deadly virus.

“If we can, elections must be held on normal conditions, to allow the people the freedom to choose their government.

“But right now, the nation is facing Covid-19, and an election at this time will increase the costs and expose the people to the virus,” the Langkawi MP told reporters after visiting the island.

“I am confident that many people will be infected, and many will die if elections are held under these conditions.

“The question is, do we want to prioritise politics or people’s lives?”  

Talks of snap polls surfaced after PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s announced that he has the support of the majority in Dewan Rakyat, claiming this has resulted in the fall of Muhyiddin Yassin’s wafer-thin Perikatan Nasional government.

While Anwar’s numbers have not been tested in Parliament, analysts said one option for Muhyiddin is to advise the king to dissolve Parliament to pave the way for fresh elections.

Dr Mahathir also said that he was not going to contest in the next general election as he would be closer to 100 years old if it is held in three years’ time.

Mukhriz: PKR has yet to contact Pejuang to ask for support

Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has stated that his party will not “shamelessly” offer its support to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim when the latter has yet to contact the party to discuss a takeover.

According to Mukhriz, Warisan, Upko, and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s new party Muda will also not support the opposition leader in his movement to topple the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, reported Malay daily Sinar Harian.

Mukhriz said these three parties and Pejuang have 18 MPs in total. Pejuang has five MPs including former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Maybe the number is considered small and Anwar himself mentioned that Mahathir’s faction was not in his numbers,” he told reporters in Alor Setar yesterday.

Utusan Online, meanwhile, quoted Mukhriz as saying: “We wouldn’t shamelessly (terhegeh-hegeh) offer the 18 seats when that person is disinclined.”

Malaysiakini is contacting Upko and Muda for confirmation.

Mukhriz’s statement came after Anwar said he did not have the backing of Mahathir and Pejuang.

For the record, both Pejuang and Muda have yet to officially become formal parties as their approval is pending with the Registrar of Societies.

Anwar had claimed that he had “solid and convincing” majority support from MPs to oust PN.

However, the Port Dickson MP refused to divulge the exact number of lawmakers supporting him as he reserved the information for the Agong’s ears first.

Subsequently, a list of Umno MPs allegedly supporting Anwar had gone viral on social media. This was followed by dismissals from many of them on the allegation.

Mukhriz added that the onus is on Anwar to prove that he has the numbers and that the evidence must come with statutory declarations to show that the MPs are with him.

Anwar has yet to meet the King as he is unwell and under hospital observation. MKINI

