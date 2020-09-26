‘THIS IS A POLITICAL WAR’ – MAKE OR BREAK DAY FOR MUHYIDDIN – AS SABAH GOES TO THE POLLS AMID UNPRECEDENTED HARDSHIP

MUHYIDDIN Yassin could not have ignored the shocking claim by Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday while giving his live telecast on the RM10 billion Kita Prihatin package.

“What is needed is a stable government that is supported by all of you as it is crucial to ensure more initiatives to restore the economy can be carried out by the government.

“I appeal to all of you to reject the actions of a small group of politicians who are intentionally trying to disrupt our political stability and economic recovery plan,” the prime minister said as he wrapped up his speech about 3pm.

Anwar, the opposition leader, has just claimed that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had fallen and that he had a solid majority to change the government.

That same night in Luyang, Kota Kinabalu, the 73-year-old Muhyiddin continued campaigning for PN component SAPP, stoically asserting that he is still the prime minister

Real troubles in Sabah

Anwar aside, Muhyiddin’s troubles stem from whether PN’s biggest partner, Barisan Nasional, truly supports him.

Although his other allies – PAS and GPS – have said they remain behind him despite Anwar’s claims, Muhyiddin knows that trouble is at the door as Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stopped short of explicitly backing the prime minister.

Instead, Zahid said that BN MPs are free to choose who they want to support as prime minister, in a thinly veiled approval for MPs to support Anwar.

This is crucial as Muhyiddin’s PN government comprises only 113 MPs, and a quick change of heart by just two MPs would cause his government to fall.

This is in contrast to what occurred on February 29, when Zahid, representing all of BN’s 42 MPs, had told the king they backed the Bersatu president for prime minister.

Zahid’s departure, however, is not surprising as while Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) – on paper – is a single coalition made up of PN (Bersatu, PAS, Star and SAPP), BN (Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS) and PBS, each party has run separate campaigns in the Sabah elections, unlike Warisan Plus.

Furthermore, GRS parties are set to clash with each other in 17 seats in Sabah.

On the ground, Muhyiddin has steered clear of the BN areas, keeping his appearances to PN or PBS seats. Even the “Abah for Sabah” posters, used extensively by PN, are confined to non-BN areas.

Warisan Plus’ “sailboat” logo, on the other hand, can be found all across Sabah, even in seats PKR is contesting, despite using its own “eye” logo.

This may not come as a shock, as even when Muhyiddin announced the GRS pact on September 12, he did so alone, without the other parties. Similarly, when he announced GRS’ “Aku janji” manifesto for the Sabah elections, Zahid was conspicuously missing.

The only BN leaders present were BN secretary-general Annuar Musa and Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin.

A Perikatan Nasional flag waving in the wind in Ranau, Sabah. Muhyiddin Yassin has steered clear of BN areas during campaigning for the Sabah polls. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, September 26, 2020.

PN even had to move and rename its final party presidents’ ceramah on Thursday night from Sutera Harbour to a village in Putatan because Zahid and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang failed to show in Sabah.

Incidentally, GRS has not resolved its Sabah chief minister issue either, as PN wants Bersatu Sabah chief Hajiji Noor while BN wants Bung Moktar for the role.

To make matters worse, Bung Moktar had, in a campaign speech last week, told the BN machinery that Bersatu will not win anything in Sabah.

“Bersatu think they are strong and wanted more seats than Umno. This is what it has done.

“I don’t know if Bersatu is strong in your areas but you know that Bersatu has no strength or machinery. It is only attempting suicide.

“Maybe time will determine whether it can survive in Sabah or not. But as your chief, I want to say that Bersatu will not win anything in Sabah,” the Kinabatangan MP had said.

Make or break for Muhyiddin

Winning Sabah may not add much value to Putrajaya, but the results of the state elections today will determine the landscape of Malaysia, said Universiti Malaysia Terengganu’s Mohd Yusri Ibrahim.

“This is a political war that Muhyiddin cannot afford to lose,” he said.

The Sabah election, said Yusri, is Muhyiddin and his administration’s first referendum after the Bersatu chief’s role in causing the fall of the PH government.

“Muhyiddin must win this to legitimise his leadership and allow him to continue to lead the country under PN. This win will also give him confidence to call for a fresh general election,” said the Ilham Centre research director.

Yusri, along with the Ilham Centre team, have been traversing Sabah for two weeks conducting interviews with focus groups.

A defeat here, Yusri said, could spell disaster for Muhyiddin, who is hoping to be renominated for the prime minister post in the 15th general election.

“Losing in Sabah will put PN and Muhyiddin’s ability to lead the country under scrutiny again. As it is, Umno also wants BN to take back the prime minister’s seat,” said the political science lecturer.

Universiti Malaya’s Prof Awang Azman Awang Pawi said that although Sabah is just a small piece in PN’s jigsaw puzzle, it is an important piece.

“If it loses Sabah to Warisan Plus, Bersatu itself will lose a lot of bargaining power against Umno. Zahid and BN will blame Bersatu for the defeat as they have taken many Umno seats.

“Worse yet, BN will call for fresh elections if Gabungan loses here.”

Bersatu is contesting 19 seats, of which six are former Umno seats after defections, while Umno is contesting 31.

Back in Luyang on Wednesday night, though tired from the long day, Muhyiddin put up a brave front as he faced a full house of Chinese voters.

“I don’t want to talk about my government coming in the front door or the back door.

“What matters is I am a prime minister from the royal palace’s door,” he said.

He said that any challenge to his position must be based on the federal constitution.

“But I stand here and I am still your prime minister.”

While Warisan’s campaign revolves around telling Sabahans not to let the peninsula determine their future, perhaps this time, it is Sabahans who will decide Peninsular Malaysia and Muhyiddin’s destiny. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

All eyes on Sabah as state goes to polls today

VOTERS in Sabah go to the polls today in a snap election demanding precautionary health measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than one million people are eligible to cast their ballots in the 16th state election that sees a crowded field of 447 candidates from 15 parties, as well as independents, vying for 73 seats in the state legislative assembly in multi-cornered contests that average six candidates per seat.

Health and security authorities have taken all precautionary measures to ensure that voters will be able to exercise their right safely and with ease.

Up to 1,594 health personnel have been deployed to 741 polling stations throughout the state, while the police have given their assurance that the people can come out to vote without fear.

A total of 14,935 people have voted by post, while 76% of 16,877 people exercised their right as early voters on Tuesday.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said 2,540 polling streams have been set up at the 741 polling stations, and 17,257 election workers will ensure a smooth election process.

He also said the EC will use 20 helicopters to transport ballot boxes and papers to interior areas, including SK Saliliran in the Nabawan constituency and Pulau Dinawan in Sulabayan.

Ghani also gave his assurance that there will be no phantom voters in this election.

He said the results of the election are expected to be known at 10pm, at the earliest.

Voters in some areas have been advised to be prepared for rain tomorrow, with showers forecast in one or two areas on the west coast, Kudat, the interior and Sandakan divisions in the morning, and thunderstorms in one or two areas on the west coast, interior and Sandakan divisions in the evening.

Sabah police commissioner Hazani Ghazali assured polling will proceed without incident and advised voters to cast their ballots.

He also warned that the police will act against anyone trying to provoke the people or create chaos during polling, and advised the people to adhere strictly to Covid-19 SOPs.

Of the 73 seats at stake are 13 new seats – Bengkoka, Bandau, Limbahau, Tulid, Segama, Kukusan, Pintasan, Pantai Dalit, Darau, Tg Keramat, Lamag, Telupid and Sg Manila.

Seats of particular interest are Senallang, Sulaman, Pintasan, Bongawan, Tambunan and Api-Api.

Caretaker chief minister and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal is defending Senallang in a six-cornered contest that also includes a nephew, Norazman Utoh Nain, a Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate.

Sabah Bersatu chief and Sabah PN chairman Hajiji Noor is defending the Sulaman seat in a three-cornered contest, with the main challenger being Warisan’s Aliasgar Basri.

USNO chief and former Dewan Rakyat speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia, Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) president and former foreign minister Anifah Aman, Star president Jeffrey Kitingan and Sabah PKR chairman Christina Liew are contesting the Pintasan, Bongawan, Tambunan and Api-Api seats, respectively.

The most hotly contest seat is Api-Api, where incumbent Liew is up against Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Yee Moh Chai, PCS deputy president Pang Yuk Min, LDP president Chin Su Phin and five others.

The Sabah election is being held after Shafie sought the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on July 30, a day after former chief minister Musa Aman claimed he had majority support among state assemblymen to form a new government. – Bernama

