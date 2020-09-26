‘PRIME MINISTER FROM FAIRYLAND’ ANWAR REAPS THE EARLY REPERCUSSIONS OF HIS LATEST BOTCHED PLAN: MORE UMNO MPs DENY HIS CLAIM – BUT WITH DAP ALSO REJECTING HIM, IT MAY PAVE THE WAY FOR PKR TO LEAVE OR ‘DISSOLVE’ PAKATAN & FORM A NEW PACT WITH AN UMNO THAT ALSO REFUSES TO WORK WITH DAP

Following these revelations, Barisan Nasional-linked blog The Coverage revealed the 19 names of MPs from Umno who it claimed have jumped ship to support Anwar in his bid to form the new government and install him as the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Since then several MPs named in the list have responded to these claims either in news reports or on their social media accounts. Malay Mail compiled a list of their responses.

1. Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (Arau):

“None of the 23 Umno MPs, PAS (10); Gabungan Parti Sarawak (10) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (7) have jumped ship.

“Anwar’s trying to influence the Sabah elections. I can confirm the government is still strong and no government is going to fall.”

2. Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (Padang Terap):

“I have never agreed to join Anwar to form a new government as reported in an English news portal recently.”

3. Datuk Seri Tajuddin Rahman (Pasir Salak):

“Firstly I’d like to say Anwar must prove [the majority support] in Parliament not outside. In Parliament he must show he has more support than Perikatan Nasional. Anwar is actually famous for drama, on September 16 he said he had the numbers to form the government but failed.

“So we’re not surprised by his shenanigans, nevertheless even if he has the numbers, you don’t automatically form the government and become prime minister.”

4. Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjong Karang):

“I’m adhering to the party’s decision. Luckily I don’t have high blood pressure, if not I’d have fainted. There were no discussions at all but suddenly my name popped up.”

5. Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit):

According to Nizar, Anwar has what he calls “September Syndrome”.

“When September comes he will say he has the majority, same thing as before. For my part, I vehemently deny these allegations of me supporting Anwar. I’m behind the party.

“These are all ways of influencing the voters during the Sabah elections.”

6. Datuk Bung Moktar Radin (Kinabatangan):

“I have no idea what this is all about and I am focusing on ensuring we win the elections in Sabah.”

7. Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (Machang):

“If I support this prime minister from fairyland, I wouldn’t be here on this stage tonight,” he said, during campaigning.

8. Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh (Besut):

“I deny the allegation a news portal made which implicated me as one of the Barisan Nasional MPs supporting Datuk Seri Anwar. I have never been contacted and have never made any decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar.”

9. Datuk Seri Mohamad Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas):

“I was in Sabah for eight days. And I did not have the opportunity to meet Anwar.

“Secondly the last time I saw Anwar was in June or July in Parliament. Maybe he managed to contact the other MPs, as for me I had no Idea what Anwar was up to.”

10. Datuk Ahmad Maslan (Pontian):

Ahmad was listed as the second finance minister in the list.

“Wow, then we will fight every day. [Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng] wants sales and services tax, the worst tax in the world, ancient, people are easy to deceive, not transparent and regressive. I am pro-goods and services tax the best tax in the world, modern, transparent and progressive.

“It is not possible for me to be with DAP. Whoever predicts this, use some brains.”

11. Datuk Seri Najib Razak (Pekan):

“The website that said I’m among the 19 MPs who’s supporting Anwar as prime minister also listed me as the minister in charge of economics.

“There is also an individual who was slandered for having a degree who is appointed as the minister of water, land and natural resources. Just asking: Do I have to report to the Finance Minister Guan Eng?”

12. Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor (Putrajaya):

“I want to emphasise that I am not involved nor do I support the movement to form a new government that is led by the MP for Port Dickson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as was reported recently.

“These are just Anwar’s pipe dreams and I hope no one believes his claims. I am still with Umno forever in the fight for our race. We in Umno have decided no Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, no Anwar and no DAP so stop the speculation. Stop these speculations and continue the fight to look after the people and be ever loyal to BN.”

Seven MPs who have yet to respond on the matter:

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling)

Datuk Mohd Alamin (Kimanis)

Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (Rompin)

Ramli Mohd Noor (Cameron Highlands)

Datuk Hasbullah Osman (Gerik)

Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut), and

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk).

MALAY MAIL

.