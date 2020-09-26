ONLY ‘BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT’ ANWAR WOULD STOOP SO LOW: ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ – GUAN ENG SHUTS THE DAP DOOR ON WORKING WITH AN UMNO UNDER ZAHID,NAJIB – INDEED WHAT MADNESS POSSESSED ANWAR – TO HELP ZAHID WIN SOME SEATS IN SABAH AGAINST PN & DERAIL SHAFIE’S WINNING MOMENTUM?

After news that “many” BN and Umno MPs were supporting PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s coup plans, DAP has stressed that it will not work with Umno.

Campaigning in Kota Kinabalu this afternoon, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng emphasised the party’s stance but did not allude to Anwar’s recent announcement.

“We are battling against Umno and (Bersatu president) Muhyiddin Yassin because we can’t accept them using race and religion to divide the people.

“I want to stress today that DAP will not cooperate with an Umno that is under the leadership of (Umno president) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and (Pekan MP) Najib Abdul Razak. Absolutely not.

“Of course this will be asked – if we face Umno or Perikatan Nasional in Sabah, how can we cooperate with an Umno under Zahid or Najib? This is important,” he said. Lim was canvassing for DAP’s Luyang candidate Phoon Jin Zhe and Likas candidate Tan Lee Fatt ahead of the Sabah election polling day tomorrow. His speech was streamed on Facebook.

DAP is the largest party in Pakatan Harapan with 42 MPs.

Without its buy-in, it remains to be seen how Anwar will be able to maintain the “solid” majority he claims to possess in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

On Wednesday, the PKR president claimed he had secured the support of enough government MPs to comfortably take over Putrajaya.

Shortly afterwards, Zahid revealed “many” Umno and BN MPs indeed supported Anwar’s move but did not specify the number.

It is still not known who from Umno and BN is on Anwar’s side.

Amanah with its 11 MPs fully supported the plan while DAP previously offered conditional support.

“In line with the Harapan presidential council decision, DAP’s 42 MPs will give support to Anwar as prime minister if he has the numbers to form a government,” Lim had said.

It remains to be seen if Anwar will be granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present his case.