WITH ALL DUE RESPECT DR MAHATHIR, IF ANWAR REJECTED YOU – THAT MEANS HE DOESN’T NEED YOU LAH! AFTER BACKSTABBING ANWAR COUNTLESS TIMES ON PM SUCCESSION, ‘DIVISIVE’ MAHATHIR GRIPES ABOUT BEING LEFT OUT – AND YES, ANWAR SHOULD SHOW HIS NUMBERS BUT THE KING IS NOT MEETING ANYONE FOR 7 DAYS

ANWAR Ibrahim has rejected Pejuang’s support in his bid to form a new federal government, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Pejuang’s founding chairman said this was evident when Anwar himself discounted Pejuang’s support for him during a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Mahathir said Anwar had said in the media briefing that he had everyone’s support, except for Dr Mahathir’s.

“Pejuang was rejected (from joining Anwar). (Anwar) said everyone supports him except for Dr Mahathir,” the former prime minister said in Langkawi.

“I have been rejected straightaway. How then can we support him? We have been rejected early on.”

On Wednesday, PKR president Anwar had said he has the numbers to form the federal government, adding that the Perikatan Nasional government has fallen.

“I have a strong, formidable and convincing majority to form the government.

“I have full support, that is convincing from the parliamentarians, to present to the Agong. The majority support is from Malay-Muslim parliamentarians.

“With the firm majority… Muhyiddin’s government has fallen,” he had told the press conference.

However, he did not disclose the number of lawmakers who have aligned themselves to his party.

The Port Dickson MP had said he would only disclose this once he presents himself to the king.

He had also said that Dr Mahathir and his party Pejuang had not yet decided to join him.

“He may decide later, but for now, no,” said the opposition leader.

Reacting to Anwar’s announcement the same day, Dr Mahathir had said he wanted to see proof of Anwar’s claim before deciding on the matter.

“We will have to wait to see if this is another episode of making claims that cannot be substantiated,” he had said.

The Langkawi MP reiterated his stand today by asking Anwar to prove that he has the majority to form the federal government.

“I hope that he can show his majority. Prove that you (Anwar) really have the majority and we (Pejuang) will then decide on our next move.

“If (Anwar) just makes claims without substantiating them, this will cause instability in the country. It will affect investments and businesses,” Dr Mahathir said.

He added that Anwar has made similar claims before, including in late February following the former’s own resignation as prime minister.

No date set for Anwar’s meeting with Agong

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim (centre) told a press conference on Wednesday that he will only reveal the number of MPs who have switched to his side after informing the king. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Nazir Sufari, September 25, 2020.

PKR has confirmed that no date has been set for Anwar Ibrahim’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute.

Party information chief Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said PKR has been informed that the king is still unwell. “I was informed that the Agong is still not well,” Shamsul told The Malaysian Insight. He also refused to confirm whether the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council will meet this evening. However, he said the PH secretariat will release a statement. Reuters had quoted a palace official as saying that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah would be unavailable for an audience for a week as he is in hospital. “His Majesty has been advised by his doctors to remain at (hospital) for seven days for observation. So until then, he will not have any meetings,” palace comptroller Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin told Reuters. The meeting with the king is to confirm whether Anwar’s claim of having majority support to form the federal government holds water. In an earlier statement, Shamsul had warned all quarters against obstructing Anwar’s meeting with the king. All parties should respect Anwar’s right to present the list of parliamentarians who back him, the Hang Tuah Jaya MP said. Shamsul also demanded Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin relinquish his post as prime minister after losing the majority. Earlier today, Muhyiddin said that Attorney-General Idrus Harun has affirmed that he is still the legitimate prime minister. Anwar had on Wednesday said he has the numbers in Parliament to form the federal government and that Muhyiddin’s administration has fallen. However, the PKR president did not disclose how many MPs he has on his side when pressed by reporters at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Anwar had said he will only reveal the number of MPs who have switched to his side after informing the king.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.