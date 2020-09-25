ABAH MOVE TO COUNTER ANWAR MOVE? MUHYIDDIN’S LAST CHANCE FOR SURVIVAL – HE MUST WIN SABAH POLLS FULLSTOP: ALREADY DEPUTY IGP STARTS WARNING OF ‘CERTAIN ELEMENTS OF A NEIGHBORING COUNTRY’ HIDING IN NEARBY ISLANDS WAITING TO DISRUPT VOTING TOMORROW – EVEN AS CAMPAIGNING DRAWS TO A CLOSE WITH SHAFIE’S WARISAN-PLUS IN THE LEAD

KUALA LUMPUR — Certain elements of a neighbouring country are believed to be hiding in islands near Sabah, waiting to enter the state to disrupt polling tomorrow, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the islands used as staging points by the foreigners were outside Malaysian territory, with the nearest located some five nautical miles from Sabah waters, or about 10 minutes by boat.

“They are believed to be using boats with a capacity of 40 to 50 people each. They are now on nearby islands but we (Malaysian security forces) are constantly monitoring their movements.

“They have been detected holding out to try and breach our security while waiting for the right time to cross our borders,” he told Bernama here today.

Acryl Sani said prior to this, several attempts to encroach into Sabah waters had been thwarted by security forces.

“In fact, we had already tightened border security to curb the entry of illegal migrants way before the state election as part of efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

He said Sabah police have been coordinating with the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to strengthen security forces’ assets for this purpose.

Police said yesterday that some 7,600 officers and men have been deployed according to divisions to ensure the smooth conduct of the State election.

Apart from this, 1,700 personnel have been assigned for core police duties and another 1,700 for maintaining security, especially in the Sabah east coast.

Also, 73 teams, comprising 1,276 officers and men and 570 personnel from other agencies, had been formed to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang was also reported as saying that the armed forces have enhanced security in Sabah to ensure the smooth conduct of the state election, following reports that foreign elements might try to disrupt the polls.

Last Sunday, Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said police had received information that elements from a neighbouring country were planning to enter Sabah and disrupt tomorrow’s election. — Bernama

Warisan has edge in Sabah as campaign draws to a close

THE Warisan Plus coalition has an edge over its rivals Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as the official campaign period winds down in the Sabah election, said a think-tank.

Ilham Centre, however, said its survey revealed that the two main coalitions still have a fair chance of victory tomorrow due to the complexity of sentiments among Sabah’s 1.2 million voters.

Warisan Plus is a “clear winner” in 23 seats while in 14 seats being hotly contested, voter sentiments are trending towards the incumbent coalition, Ilham Centre said.

“The Sabah election is still an open game for GRS and Warisan Plus until the polls close at 5.30pm tomorrow,” said Ilham Centre’s Research Panel in an executive summary.

“Which side is successful in giving voters the final nudge in the last seconds of the campaign period could ensure victory for their side.”

The Sabah polls is being fought by incumbent coalition Warisan Plus and GRS, which comprises Sabah Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

About half a dozen smaller Sabah-based parties, such as Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), and 56 independent candidates have also thrown in their hats into the ring.

A coalition must control 37 out of 73 seats to form the state government.

A separate study by another Sabah-based think tank, Society for Empowerment and Economic Development (SEEDS), found GRS is 2.7% ahead of Warisan Plus in the popularity stakes.

SEEDS chairman Dr Arnold Puyok said 43.4% of respondents in a poll picked GRS compared with 40.7% for Warisan Plus. The remaining 15.9% picked other parties, he said.

The think-tank based its assessment on focus group interviews, surveys and observations among voters in all 73 constituencies going to the polls tomorrow.

Its study from September 8 to yesterday found that of the 73, contests in 31 seats will be the deciding factor in who wins the election.

This is similar to The Malaysian Insight’s own analysis that found there are 33 hotly contested seats.

Of Ilham’s 42 safe seats, 23 can be “clearly won by Warisan Plus” while 19 are GRS strongholds.

Each coalition, along with smaller parties and independents, have an equal chance of winning the 31 hot seats.

In those hot seats, 14 are trending towards Warisan Plus while GRS has a possibility of winning five.

The contests and sentiments in 12 hot seats make them to hard to predict, the think-tank added.

Warisan Plus would secure a simple majority if it garners the 23 seats where it is a clear winner and win the 14 seats where voters are inclined towards it. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

BERNAMA / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.