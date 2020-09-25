Does PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim inspire you with the confidence to willingly throw your support behind him? Or are Malaysians so desperate to be rid of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the extremist bigots in PAS, that they do not care who leads, as long as PN and PAS are out of Putrajaya?

Is Anwar impatient, power hungry, or just another attention seeker? The coronavirus pandemic has placed restrictions on what we can or cannot do, but it has not stopped Anwar from calling a press conference (PC) to announce that he has secured a parliamentary majority.

With only a few days to go before the crucial Sabah election, and some people claiming that Warisan leader Shafie Apdal has a strong chance of winning, why is Anwar attempting to steal Shafie’s thunder? Why the distraction?

I do not claim to be a political analyst, nor did I study politics at university. I do not know what political hegemony means, and I have no idea what a neo-liberalist is, even if one were to hit me in the face; but I do know that I am a concerned Malaysian, and many of the things that worry me (and about which I write), have their roots in politics.

Personal issues like race and religion are politicised. How I dress, whether I cover my head, where I eat, or if I want to hold hands with a boy, or read a controversial book, have all been politicised.

Put simply, I am a keen observer of human behaviour, so when Anwar said that he had the numbers, he of all people should realise that outmanoeuvring Muhyiddin Yassin is not just about how many MPs he can entice, but it is about something more fundamental and ultra-complex, like our Malaysian democracy.

Sometimes, one wonders if Anwar ever listens to his advisers, or whether he is someone who only listens to his own counsel?

This is not the first time that Anwar has claimed that he has secured a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat. Instead of Malaysians reacting with glee, many to whom I spoke said, “Not again! He has cried wolf before!”. A few said, “I am weary of PAS. Anyone, including Anwar, will be better.”

Was anyone convinced by Anwar’s PC in which he deflected many questions. When asked for proof of a majority, he declined to give the exact figures but said that it was almost a two-thirds majority.

This does not instil confidence but it does allow Muhyiddin to offer more juicy carrots or wield the stick more firmly on his coalition members.

Has Anwar forgotten how Abdullah Ahmad Badawi scuppered his 2008 attempt to “change the government”? Many Umno-Baru MPs visited Taiwan on an agriculture study trip sponsored by the BN Backbenchers Club (BNBBC).

More importantly, Anwar forgets that it’s not just about numbers and a majority. The MPs whom he claimed had thrown their support behind him are probably from Umno-Baru.

The felons and the corrupt

Most Umno-Baru MPs are not credible people. Some are awaiting trial for corruption. Why should the rakyat be saddled with felons and allegedly corrupt MPs who do things for their personal gain, and not for the good of the rakyat. How will Anwar ensure the loyalty of the frogs? Nothing can stop frogs from doing what they do best. Jump!

How different is Anwar’s Meridien Move from the Sheraton Move? Just because Anwar is an ally, meaning not Umno-Baru, PAS or PN, does not mean that the Meridien Move is morally right.

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng claimed not to know about Anwar’s move, till just before the PC. Many people were already talking about this “political sea change” weeks ago, but kept quiet, because of Anwar’s many previous abortive attempts. It is highly unlikely that Lim has his head firmly in the sand. Perhaps, he dismissed Anwar’s move because of the Umno-Baru factor.

Malaysians elected the Pakatan Harapan government to oust the felon, Najib Abdul Razak. They also wanted Harapan to forge a “New Malaysia” by getting rid of affirmative action policies; however, one of the things Anwar said in his PC was that his administration would be “Malay/Muslim majority”.

So, why is Anwar still pandering to Malay insecurities? He and his peers in his former parties, Umno and Umno-Baru were responsible for brainwashing the Malays in the 80s. If he had any sense, he would inspire the fence-sitting Malays and boost their confidence with the life and work of Malays who emigrated to ‘kafir’ countries, and excelled.

Was Anwar’s move prompted by the appeal against the Agong’s pardon of his second conviction for sodomy? Is Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s remark about Umno-Baru MPs joining Anwar, prompted by his recent trial?

Malaysian politicians are, by and large, opportunists who will use politics to get out of a tight spot. Malaysian politics is more about a politician’s survival than the rakyat’s well-being and future.

Is Anwar ready to take over, or is he calling Muhyiddin’s bluff? Interestingly, Anwar said that his new coalition was not a backdoor government, but has clear principles and policies.

Does he mean, as clear as mud?

MKINI

.