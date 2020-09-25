‘MUAFAKAT’ THE NEXT TO FALL – WITH UMNO & PAS, WHO ARE ALREADY FIGHTING AMONG THEMSELVES FOR SEATS IN GE15, COMING TO BLOWS OVER SUPPORT FOR ANWAR: EXPLAIN ZAHID’S ‘WAVERING’ SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN, SHOUTS PAS – EVEN AS UMNO YOUTH FIRES BACK WITH ‘PAS HAD BETTER EXPLAIN WHY IT JOINED PN IN THE FIRST PLACE’

PAS can explain why it joined PN next week – Umno Youth chief

PAS leaders can get the explanations they want from Umno during a Muafakat Nasional meeting next week, said Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today.

At the same time, he said PAS can also explain why it joined Perikatan Nasional as a component member.

Asyraf was responding to PAS seeking answers from Umno regarding allegations that some of its MPs were backing Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister.

“Focus on the Sabah election first, next week in the closed-door central Muafakat Nasional meeting, the leadership can get explanations in the spirit of musyawarah (consensus).

On Wednesday, PKR president Anwar declared he had strong majority support from MPs to form a new government but refused to go into details until he had met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Following this, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that many of the party’s lawmakers were backing Anwar and that they would not be stopped.

Today, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the Islamist party wanted an explanation from Umno regarding this.

“PAS feels that if this situation is true, it means Umno did not obey the agreement as stated in the Muafakat Nasional charter which was launched on Sept 14, 2019.

“As a reminder, the Muafakat Nasional charter came to materialise with the objective to unite the Muslims in the country and also worked to defeat Pakatan Harapan which was led by PKR, DAP, and Amanah,” Takiyuddin said. – MKINI

Explain your wavering support for Muhyiddin as PM, PAS tells Umno

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said if the claims are true, Umno has not complied with the Muafakat Nasional (MN) Charter signed on September 14, 2019 whose goal is to unite the Muslims and defeat Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR — PAS has urged now-ally Umno today to explain and clarify its position over reports that some of the latter’s MPs are no longer supporting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said if the claims are true, Umno has not complied with the Muafakat Nasional (MN) Charter signed on September 14, 2019 whose goal is to unite the Muslims and defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH).

GPS stands for the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the state. MN is a political alliance between Umno and PAS.

BN-linked portal The Coverage yesterday had published a list of 19 MPs, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, as purportedly supporting Anwar to gain the majority in the Parliament.

The claim was refuted by a number of MPs on the list.

In the last sitting in August, PN only had two-MP majority over the Opposition.

Earlier this week, Anwar had claimed that he has the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat to form a government and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, he did not disclose the number of MPs backing him, and will only do so following the meeting with the Agong.

The claim was strengthened by an official statement from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who claimed that “many” Umno and BN MPs have expressed support for Anwar.

However Malay Mail learnt that the statement was done in his personal capacity and has not been discussed with the Umno Supreme Council.

Following Zahid’s statement, Perikatan Nasional had issued its own statement, signed among others by BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, saying that it continues to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. MALAY MAIL

