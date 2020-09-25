‘MUAFAKAT’ THE NEXT TO FALL – WITH UMNO & PAS, WHO ARE ALREADY FIGHTING AMONG THEMSELVES FOR SEATS IN GE15, COMING TO BLOWS OVER SUPPORT FOR ANWAR: EXPLAIN ZAHID’S ‘WAVERING’ SUPPORT FOR MUHYIDDIN, SHOUTS PAS – EVEN AS UMNO YOUTH FIRES BACK WITH ‘PAS HAD BETTER EXPLAIN WHY IT JOINED PN IN THE FIRST PLACE’

PAS leaders can get the explanations they want from Umno during a Muafakat Nasional meeting next week, said Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki today.

At the same time, he said PAS can also explain why it joined Perikatan Nasional as a component member.

Asyraf was responding to PAS seeking answers from Umno regarding allegations that some of its MPs were backing Anwar Ibrahim to become prime minister.

“Focus on the Sabah election first, next week in the closed-door central Muafakat Nasional meeting, the leadership can get explanations in the spirit of musyawarah (consensus).

“We each need explanations, including on PAS entry as a PN component party,” Asyrak said on social media.

On Wednesday, PKR president Anwar declared he had strong majority support from MPs to form a new government but refused to go into details until he had met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Following this, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed that many of the party’s lawmakers were backing Anwar and that they would not be stopped.

Today, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the Islamist party wanted an explanation from Umno regarding this.

“PAS feels that if this situation is true, it means Umno did not obey the agreement as stated in the Muafakat Nasional charter which was launched on Sept 14, 2019.

“As a reminder, the Muafakat Nasional charter came to materialise with the objective to unite the Muslims in the country and also worked to defeat Pakatan Harapan which was led by PKR, DAP, and Amanah,” Takiyuddin said. – MKINI