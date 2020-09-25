AS EXPECTED, MUHYIDDIN-APPOINTED SPEAKER ART HARUN SAYS ONLY MUHYIDDIN CAN CALL FOR SPECIAL PARLIAMENT SITTING TO TEST SUPPORT FOR PM

ONLY the prime minister has the power to call for a special Dewan Rakyat sitting ahead of schedule, Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun told The Malaysian Insight.

“A special sitting can be called under Standing Order 11 (3) if, during adjournment of the house, it is represented to me by the prime minister that public interest requires that the house should meet at an earlier date,” Azhar said.

The speaker was responding to queries on whether a special Dewan Rakyat sitting could be called to test the vote of confidence against the current Perikatan Nasional government after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has the majority to form a new government.

Azhar said no one, except for the prime minister, can call for such sittings.

“If it is so represented, I would give notice of the time of the said meeting. The agenda for that meeting shall be set by the prime minister,” Azhar said.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday renewed his call to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to prove that he has the majority in Parliament after Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, said the PN government had fallen.

“The important thing now is to examine whether the prime minister still has a majority to remain in office. Whether Anwar has a majority is secondary,” Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Mahathir said the obvious solution is to allow Parliament to take a vote of confidence instead of calling for snap polls amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar did not disclose how many MPs he has on his side when pressed by reporters at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

Anwar said he will only reveal the number of MPs who have switched to his side after informing the king.

Soon after Anwar’s announcement, both DAP and Amanah issued statements pledging their support for him.

GPS, however, pledged its support for Muhyiddin.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party members are free to pledge their support to Anwar, if they want.

The Dewan Rakyat will convene its final sitting for this year on November 2. The sitting will last for 27 days and Muhyiddin’s government will table their maiden budget.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.