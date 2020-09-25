UMNO and Muafakat Nasional are firmly against joining forces with Anwar Ibrahim and DAP to form a new federal government to replace Perikatan Nasional, said Annuar Musa.

The former Umno secretary-general also said it appears as though Anwar is being manipulated by unseen forces to call for an early election.

“I believe Anwar has been made into bait to hasten the general election. Nothing more than that. That’s what we call politics,” he posted on Twitter this morning.

“However, who’s doing the fishing and who is being fished is not known. Umno and Muafakat Nasional (MN) have a clear and definite standing, no Anwar no DAP.”

The Barisan Nasional secretary-general was referring to Anwar’s announcement on Wednesday that he has significant support to form a strong government.

The PKR president, however, did not reveal the numbers or the MPS who defected to support him.

Following that, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that there were some unhappy lawmakers in his party and BN against Muhyiddin Yassin’s wafer-thin Perikatan Nasional government.

Zahid also said Umno would not stop them from supporting Anwar.

PN later issued a statement, whose signatories include Annuar, to say that it continues to support Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Umno is not part of the official PN coalition but it remains in the federal government as part of Bersatu-led MN, which is a pact started by Umno and PAS last September.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

