BEKERJASAMA DENGAN ANWAR PILIHAN PALING SELAMAT BUAT UMNO DEMI SURVIVALNYA

It is no secret that when Anwar Ibrahim came forward to hold his emergency press conference informing that he had the majority support to form a new government, some of those who supported him must be from UMNO.

At the initial stage, it was said that the number of UMNO MPs who supported Anwar was 10 to 12 people.

There was also talk that the support came from the Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak bloc.

It was later reinforced by Zahid Hamidi’s soft statement regarding Anwar’s plan in which he mentioned that UMNO could not stop its MPs if they wanted to do so.

In fact, Zahid Hamidi admitted that he was informed that many UMNO MPs had expressed their support for Anwar.

Najib, on the other hand, seems to be hiding his stance by writing on his social media – Time like this is to make sure the stock supply is sufficient – while displaying a picture of the purchase of Super Ring, his favorite snack.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that in fact there were 15 UMNO MPs who supported Anwar to become the new Prime Minister to replace Muhyiddin Yassin.

The portal also mentioned, with the support, it means that Muhyiddin’s position has already fallen and this of course takes into account the majority that the Prime Minister has in Parliament before, only about one or two votes.

There is also other information from UMNO saying, the support for Anwar has reached 20 people so far, saying that after the formation of a new government, all UMNO MPs will also shift their support en masse.

In this case, the first question is who are the 10, 12, 15 or 20 UMNO MPs?

And the second question, why did they decide to support Anwar and leave Muhyiddin?

While those who support Anwar remain a mystery until the Opposition Leader himself officially reveals it to the Yang Dipertuan Agong in a meeting expected to take place in a day or two, the decision of UMNO MPs to shift support suddenly to Anwar is no less interesting to note.

The stance is generally a reflection that UMNO, especially if it is true involving Zahid Hamidi and Najib, has lost faith in Muhyiddin and is more interested in his future survival.

In fact, UMNO’s cooperation with Anwar and PH, although a little strange, especially because there is DAP in it, but that is the best and safest option for him.

After all, if Pas can cooperate and kiss with UMNO which it has disbelieved for decades before, what is the extent of UMNO cooperating and sharing power with PH that DAP has in it.

In addition, UMNO is also used to working with MCA, DAP and Gerakan which, if you think about it, all the parties are not much different from working with DAP.

In fact, working together will give space to UMNO and DAP to understand each other and further coordinate their respective struggles for the sake of current interests.

However, what is more important for UMNO is that when it decides to support Anwar and PH, the question of the need to share seats with Bersatu is no longer a matter that needs to be raised.

By working with Anwar, UMNO can contest in all its traditional seats without interruption, while PH takes the other mixed seats.

Such that, Umno will remain the dominant Malay party, he can ensure that the United lifeless in the country’s political arena after this.

These considerations are certainly much better than UMNO continues to negotiate with Bersatu which is certainly complicated as it is sure to want many Malay seats, while Umno’s own branches get few and the grassroots none.

Instead of wasting time serving Bersatu, fighting and ensuring that the party is buried is a struggle that will be 100 percent welcomed by UMNO’s own grassroots.

THE ABOVE IS A GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE STORY BELOW:

BEKERJASAMA DENGAN ANWAR PILIHAN PALING SELAMAT BUAT UMNO DEMI SURVIVALNYA