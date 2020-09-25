NOT US, WE ARE NOT SUPPORTING ANWAR – UMNO MPs DENY BEING IN PRO-ANWAR GROUP – EVEN AS COLLEAGUE NAZRI POINTS OUT – ‘THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO SKIN A CAT’

Several Umno MPs have denied speculations that they support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

This comes after a list of Umno MPs allegedly supporting Anwar has circulated on social media and published by the portal The Coverage.

below) took to Facebook yesterday to categorically dismiss his involvement to bring down the Perikatan Nasional government. Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid (yesterday to categorically dismiss his involvement to bring down the Perikatan Nasional government.

“I, Madzhir Khalid, the Padang Terap MP and Umno vice president, strongly deny that I have been involved in supporting the movement to form a new government led by the Port Dickson MP, as reported by a news portal,” his post read.

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Rahman told the portal Umno-Online that Anwar’s statement is nothing more than just an act.

“Anwar has to prove his claim in the parliament, not outside. He has to prove that he has more numbers than PN.

“He is actually known for playing drama. On Sept 16 (2008), he had also claimed to have the numbers to form the government but failed.

“So, we are not surprised by his actions. Even if it’s true that he has the numbers, it does not automatically mean he will become the PM and form the government,” he said.

Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar (above) “thanked” Anwar in a sarcastic tone over his alleged link to the list.

“Thank you but I am with the party’s decision. Luckily, I don’t have high blood pressure, otherwise, I would have fainted.

“There’s no discussion. My name appeared out of nowhere,” he told the portal.

Another MP who is also linked to the movement, Parit MP Nizar Zakaria, labelled Anwar as having a “September syndrome”.

“Every time September comes, he (Anwar) says he has the majority. I strongly deny the claim that I support Anwar. I am solid behind the party.

“This is just Anwar’s tactic to influence voters during the Sabah state election,” he said.

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, who is busy campaigning amid the snap polls, had told the portal that he has no idea about the matter and would only focus on the election.

Cameron MP Ramli Mohd Nor had also issued a brief statement in Facebook yesterday to clear his name from the speculation, saying that he strongly denied his involvement with the Anwar-led movement.

Similarly, Besut MP Idris Jusoh (above) had issued a statement on the matter yesterday.

“I deny the allegation of a portal which put my name as one of the BN MPs supporting Datuk Seri Anwar. I have never been contacted and have never made any decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar,” he said in a statement, according to Bernama.

The Coverage had published a list of 19 MPs, including former premier Najib Abdul Razak as supporting Anwar to helm the country.

Yesterday, Anwar had claimed that he had “solid and convincing” majority support from MPs to form a new government.

He had declined to reveal the exact number of MPs on his side, explaining that this information was reserved for the Agong’s ears.

The claim was reinforced by an official statement from Zahid, who claimed that “many” Umno and BN MPs have expressed support for Anwar. – MKINI

At least 10 Umno MPs unhappy with Muhyiddin, says Nazri

AT least 10 Umno lawmakers are unhappy with the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Perikatan Nasional, said Nazri Abdul Aziz.