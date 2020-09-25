NOT US, WE ARE NOT SUPPORTING ANWAR – UMNO MPs DENY BEING IN PRO-ANWAR GROUP – EVEN AS COLLEAGUE NAZRI POINTS OUT – ‘THERE ARE MANY WAYS TO SKIN A CAT’
Several Umno MPs have denied speculations that they support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.
This comes after a list of Umno MPs allegedly supporting Anwar has circulated on social media and published by the portal The Coverage.
“I, Madzhir Khalid, the Padang Terap MP and Umno vice president, strongly deny that I have been involved in supporting the movement to form a new government led by the Port Dickson MP, as reported by a news portal,” his post read.
Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Rahman told the portal Umno-Online that Anwar’s statement is nothing more than just an act.
“Anwar has to prove his claim in the parliament, not outside. He has to prove that he has more numbers than PN.
“He is actually known for playing drama. On Sept 16 (2008), he had also claimed to have the numbers to form the government but failed.
“So, we are not surprised by his actions. Even if it’s true that he has the numbers, it does not automatically mean he will become the PM and form the government,” he said.
Tanjong Karang MP Noh Omar (above) “thanked” Anwar in a sarcastic tone over his alleged link to the list.
“Thank you but I am with the party’s decision. Luckily, I don’t have high blood pressure, otherwise, I would have fainted.
“There’s no discussion. My name appeared out of nowhere,” he told the portal.
Another MP who is also linked to the movement, Parit MP Nizar Zakaria, labelled Anwar as having a “September syndrome”.
“Every time September comes, he (Anwar) says he has the majority. I strongly deny the claim that I support Anwar. I am solid behind the party.
“This is just Anwar’s tactic to influence voters during the Sabah state election,” he said.
Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin, who is busy campaigning amid the snap polls, had told the portal that he has no idea about the matter and would only focus on the election.
Cameron MP Ramli Mohd Nor had also issued a brief statement in Facebook yesterday to clear his name from the speculation, saying that he strongly denied his involvement with the Anwar-led movement.
Similarly, Besut MP Idris Jusoh (above) had issued a statement on the matter yesterday.
“I deny the allegation of a portal which put my name as one of the BN MPs supporting Datuk Seri Anwar. I have never been contacted and have never made any decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar,” he said in a statement, according to Bernama.
The Coverage had published a list of 19 MPs, including former premier Najib Abdul Razak as supporting Anwar to helm the country.
Yesterday, Anwar had claimed that he had “solid and convincing” majority support from MPs to form a new government.
He had declined to reveal the exact number of MPs on his side, explaining that this information was reserved for the Agong’s ears.
The claim was reinforced by an official statement from Zahid, who claimed that “many” Umno and BN MPs have expressed support for Anwar. – MKINI
At least 10 Umno MPs unhappy with Muhyiddin, says Nazri
“We may not join Anwar but there are many ways to skin a cat,” said Nazri.
Anwar yesterday said the PN government led by Muhyiddin had fallen as he had a convincing majority to take over Putrajaya.
The Port Dickson MP said he had already spoken to the King through a telephone call after the monarch was admitted to the National Heart Institute.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his party members were free to pledge their support to Anwar, if they want.
Nazri agreed with Zahid’s statement and said most members of the party also shared the sentiment.
“I strongly support his statement. This government does not have the mandate of the people. There are some MPs who support PN and some support the president,” he said.
Nazri said his next move will follow what Zahid decides to do as he is the head of Umno.
“I will follow Zahid. He is still my president. I’m loyal to my president unlike some loyal to the prime minister. We will wait for the signal,” he said.
Nazri has also been reported as saying he will withdraw his support for Muhyiddin but only if it leads to a snap general election.
“If withdrawing my support for Muhyiddin’s administration means an election will be called, then I will do so,” he had said.
He added that any change of government must go through the due process in the Dewan Rakyat and not through an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
“We do not need a motion of no-confidence. A government bill just needs to be defeated and it will show he (Muhyiddin) does not have the confidence of the majority (of MPs).” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
BERNAMA / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
