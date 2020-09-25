Don’t hand over power to Umno and Kuala Lumpur, Shafie urges Sabah voters

TAWAU— Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal offers only his services to the people and advises them not to vote for money.

“This election is very important; Sabahans need to rise. Choosing a government is not ‘Hari Raya’,” he said when meeting voters in Merotai, Kalabakan yesterday.

“We have to repent; we have to change. Haven’t we repented and become aware?” he said referring to how the past government had treated the people of Sabah.

Shafie said the people should ask themselves, is the party or leader fighting for Sabah’s rights?

“Do not hand over this power to Umno and Kuala Lumpur. When we vote, our goal is for our grandchildren to have a good future,” he said.

He said during 60 years of Barisan Nasional ruling, they said the Malays were still poor, and local leaders under Malaya parties pleaded for another chance from the voters.

Shafie, who revealed the many wrongdoings of past leaders, said he was not scared to be sued as he gave details of thousands of acres given to cronies while villagers who asked for one acre did not get any.

Touching on Sabah’s oil of which the state only received 5 per cent and lands given to Felda in the 70s which only had 1,500 pioneers while 80 per cent of the land was invested in the stock market and which the people in Merotai did not get any benefits from, he said Sabah’s wealth was profited but the state got back little.

He said Parti Warisan Sabah led by him wanted to see fairness, positions to be shared and the people to be cared and helped to earn a living. -— Borneo Post Online

Warisan won’t work with Umno, says Darell Leiking

KOTA KINABALU: Darell Leiking said Warisan will never join forces with Umno, following a claim that many of the peninsula-based party’s MPs and those from Barisan Nasional were backing Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government. “There is a possibility of Umno looking for a new ally, but for Warisan, we will never work with them,” the Warisan deputy president said at a ceramah in Inanam tonight. Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was yesterday reported as saying that he had received information that many party members and BN MPs had voiced their support for the PKR president and that he respected their decision. “Umno and BN are not able to stop MPs supporting Anwar from meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to make known his intention,” he was quoted as saying. Zahid’s statement came on the heels of Anwar’s announcement he had the majority support to form a new government, adding that the majority were Malay-Muslim MPs. Anwar also said the king had consented to grant him an audience, though this had to be postponed after the king was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday. Leaders from Perikatan Nasional component parties have since come out to back Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, while the prime minister has challenged Anwar to prove his claim. Separately, Leiking also said Umno had, during its 20-year rule in Sabah, created a schism among the various communities in the state. The former federal minister added that compared with Warisan Plus, that was championing unity, Umno will continue to create divisions among the people if it was allowed to helm the state again. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY BORNEO POST ONLINE / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.