ANWAR TO BE SWORN IN AS PM TOMORROW? BUT OF COURSE, IT’S FAKE NEWS – AS BERSATU MAN SAYS WHO IN UMNO WANTS TO SEE DAP RETURN TO POWER – AND WHO IN DAP WANTS TO SEE AN UMNO MAN AS DPM

PETALING JAYA: PKR Youth has denied releasing any poster or message claiming that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as the prime minister tomorrow.

Ahmad Syukri Razab, who is the youth wing secretary, also called on the public to stop sharing the “fake” poster.

“The logo used on the poster is not PKR Youth’s official logo and we believe it was produced by irresponsible parties to disrupt the ongoing federal government transition process,” he said in a statement.

“PKR Youth fully upholds the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in deciding the issue of selecting the prime minister, after our president announced that he had succeeded in obtaining a comfortable majority to form a new federal government.”

Opposition leader Anwar yesterday announced that he had received “strong, formidable and convincing majority support” from MPs to form a new government.

“This strong and convincing support means that, at this moment, the government of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen,” Anwar told the media, adding that the King had consented to grant him an audience.

Confirming the audience, the Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said yesterday’s meeting was postponed after the Agong was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday.

