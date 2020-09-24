ANWAR TO BE SWORN IN AS PM TOMORROW? BUT OF COURSE, IT’S FAKE NEWS – AS BERSATU MAN SAYS WHO IN UMNO WANTS TO SEE DAP RETURN TO POWER – AND WHO IN DAP WANTS TO SEE AN UMNO MAN AS DPM

A Bersatu leader is wondering which Umno lawmaker is willing to see DAP return to the corridors of power.
Muhammad Faiz Na’aman posed this question in response to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s revelation that numerous MPs from his party and BN are supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to form a new government.
“This has led to speculation – which Umno MP is willing to see DAP come into power by supporting the PKR president to become prime minister?
“DAP’s agenda clearly contradicts the basis of the struggle by parties which fight for nationalism and Islam, like Umno,” said the Bersatu supreme council member in a statement.
“Because PKR and DAP are still partners in (Pakatan) Harapan, alongside Amanah,” he added.
In February, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin withdrew the party from the coalition, resulting in the collapse of the Harapan government after 22 months in office.
Muhyiddin was later appointed prime minister after forging the Perikatan Nasional alliance together with the Umno/BN-PAS Muafakat Nasional coalition and others.
His administration, however, remains fragile with its three-seat majority in the Dewan Rakyat.
Since the fallout, several Beratu leaders, such as Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, have pointed the finger at DAP for their decision to quit Harapan.
Umno and PAS have also repeatedly accused DAP of being a threat to Islam and the Malays, which DAP leaders have dismissed as fabrications aimed at sowing hate amongst the Malay/Muslim electorate.
Last year, Zahid stated that Umno would eject cooperation with parties that worked with DAP.
Yesterday, Anwar claimed that he possessed the majority support of lawmakers and declared that Muhyiddin’s government had fallen.
The PKR president vowed to reveal more details after his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz criticised Anwar over the timing of his announcement.
He said making the announcement when the Agong was still receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute was “impatient and rude”.
“The country is also struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, while Malaysia’s economy is in the recovery phase at this juncture.
“Announcing that our government has purportedly collapsed has indirectly sabotaged the country’s economic stability because it has effects on the stock market and ringgit value,” he added.
