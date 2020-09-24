MALAYSIANS QUESTION ANWAR’S MOTIVES – WHY HE DID RUSH TO ANNOUNCE WHEN HE KNEW AGONG WAS ILL – WHO IS HE TRYING TO OUTMANOEUVRE – MUHYIDDIN OR SHAFIE? IT’S STILL ANYONE’S GUESS WHAT WILL HAPPEN AFTER SEPT 26, WARNS KIT SIANG – INDEED UMNO WANTS SNAP GE, PAS WANTS TO BE KINGMAKER, MUHYIDDIN KNOWS HIS BERSATU WILL BE INCINERATED AT ELECTIONS – SO WHAT DOES ‘PM-CRAZED’ ANWAR WANT?

‘That is, until and unless the Agong gives him the approval to form a new govt…’

Anwar claims to possess solid majority, declares Muhyiddin’s reign over

Malaysia Bharu: If PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has the majority, no one would be happier than Pakatan Harapan supporters provided it is not another backdoor government of traitors and frogs.

This brings to mind the story of the boy who cried wolf once too often. When the wolf really came, no one went to save him as none believed him.

Honestly, what is the purpose of this premature announcement? Is Prime Minister Muhyiddin expected to straightaway fly back from Sabah to vacate his office for Anwar to move in?

There are just too many hurdles even if Anwar has the majority. Not to mention, keeping the frogs from straying.

Even to get an appointment from the Agong is a long shot. Remember what happened earlier this year when the palace kept former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad at bay when the latter sought an audience claiming to have the majority?

Drawing a parallel from what happened in Sabah last month, if the Agong acts on the advice of the PM, all Muhyiddin has to do to strike down Anwar is to advise the Agong to dissolve Parliament.

Like former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman, Anwar too will be left in the lurch with the detested band of frogs. Everything will come to nought.

Mohd Bakri 3: Why would you announce (that you have the majority in Parliament and will form a new government) at a press conference if you can’t reveal the details?

And you said to wait for your audience with the King? If so, why not see him first then hold a press conference?

Anon: @Mohd Bakri 3, I’m also wondering about that. Anwar had 109 MPs on his side before. He needed just four more to get a simple majority.

He now says he got a solid majority. That means maybe at least nine or 10 switching to Harapan. If he is not counting Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s group, there must be a lot jumping from Muhyiddin’s side. Enough to devastate him.

Why did he choose to make this announcement before an audience with the king? What if the frogs who jumped are induced to jump back with the right carrots? What if his own loyal people are tempted to jump because of the rewards?

What if the Agong decides to interview each of Anwar’s supporters and then declares that some supporters have changed their minds?

There are too many imponderables here. Let us wait and see.

Business First: I think Anwar had no choice. He tried to see the Agong yesterday (Tuesday) at 11am. But the appointment was cancelled because His Majesty was suddenly too sick to see Anwar.

Under such circumstances, it might be better to tell the world about this. After all, you have to wait and during this time it is unavoidable that people who do not want Anwar to be PM could try some dirty tricks, so it’s better to have it out in the open.

It might not work, but it’s better than keeping quiet since the other party already knows that you have the majority.

KAS: Well, this is good news but Anwar should have had an audience with the king first, and announced the matter after.

In Malaysia, we have too many MPs who are frogs and willing to jump for money and power.

Anwar has to be extra vigilant now. We want a clean and healthy government of the day. We want a PM for all citizens regardless of race and religion and abide to the rule of law.

Hrrmph: Anwar will have a solid majority until some MPs turn froggy and jump, again. If we hated what Muhyiddin did eight months ago, we should not view this latest development with any complacency.

Things have become too fluid and too uncertain. The words of politicians are worth less than chicken manure.

Perhaps Anwar should announce that he has a solid majority to pass a bill in Parliament to effectively stop MPs from turning into frogs. From there to either call for a vote of no-confidence on the PM and then dissolve Parliament and/or call for an election.

Perhaps then, some measure of confidence can be restored to the tattered house of politicians.

Another Komentar: It looks like this is checkmate by Anwar to prevent Muhyiddin from dissolving Parliament once his Bersatu/PN is defeated at the Sabah election this weekend.

This is a chess game reminiscent of Anwar’s personality – shoot first and talk later. Elected MPs are generally found wanting in scruples and are more often unprincipled.

It is more than likely that Anwar is again misled by those troublesome Umno MPs who would prefer to have fresh elections as they believe that’s their pathway to wrestle power.

Melkor70: Biar betul?! (Is this for real?) The country cannot afford to go for a snap federal election. The economy is already in tethers and can tank if so.

Anwar, you better be super confident to not cause a hung government. The current crop of corrupt individuals will do anything to stir up things. You got to make sure the security apparatus is on the same side as you are.

I am with you on this, but please ensure you don’t get played out by whoever you cut a deal with.

Flabber Pro: Till the facts are shown, the MPs are known, all this remains just talk only. The procedure is also wrong. The timing of his wisdom is mysterious. The Agong is in the National Heart Institute.

I hope Anwar is not living in his own bubble where he is the PM, but I sincerely hope we Malaysians will not be taken for a ride.

Once bitten at Stadium Kelana Jaya, twice shy. Twice bitten, Anwar, I can die. I sincerely hope you are not crying wolf.

IndigoToucan1627: Until and unless the Agong gives the approval for Anwar to form a new government it is not a done deal.

I can still recall very clearly the fiasco after one of the previous general election when Anwar announced that he would be able to form a government and all these MPs took a trip to Taiwan and nothing came out of it. Fingers crossed.

Blind Pay: Yes, given that he has declared a majority before in 2008 but could not back it up, I am not really convinced.

But maybe the tactic here is to throw a monkey wrench into the existing machinery. – MKINI

Visited Sabah political shrine of Tambunan when Anwar had his noon media conference that he has the numbers to become Prime Minister

I was visiting the Sabah political shrine of Tambunan when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had his noon media conference that he had the numbers to become the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

I last met Anwar before I came to Sabah to compaign for Warisan Plus candidates in the Sabah state general election campaign when Anwar assured me that he was not contacting former UMNO leaders like Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi nor the PAS leadership in the attempt to regain the people’s mandate which was illegitimately robbed in the “Sheraton Move” conspiracy in February 2020 which toppled the 22-month Pakatan Harapan Government.

I have been in Sabah since Sept. 14 and have not been in contact with Anwar, and Anwar’s media conference today is as much a surprise to me as to anyone else.

A lot of political undercurrents are afoot in Malaysia, and the Sabah state general election on Saturday on Sept. 26 is only a forerunner to greater political developments at the national level.

It is no secret for instance that UMNO leaders want snap general election because they believe that with the tie-up with PAS, they are likely to regain control and even hegemony of the Federal Government as well as the premiership.

They have scant respect and regard for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister who, I am sure, is politically astute enough to know that he will be the first casualty in a snap general election as nobody would support him as Prime Minister after a snap poll.

Even in Bersatu, there are other political leaders eying the PM’s post.

But political events are changing rapidly.

UMNO may not find PAS so co-operative in its political machinations, because PAS leaders suddenly see themselves as “king-makers” in the political arena, and their political choices is just not confined to co-operation with UMNO, now that Muhyiddin and Bersatu are quite dependant on their co-operation for survival.

How political events will pan out after the Sabah state general election is very much an unchartered work-in-progress  with the outcome of the Sabah state general election on Saturday an important factor in the cauldron of political developments.

The immediate task is to ensure that in the Sabah state general election on Saturday, Warisan Plus can win not only to form the Sabah state government with Shafie Apdal as the Sabah Chief Minister, but to produce an electoral victory exceeding two-thirds State Assembly majority to end the culture of political frogs not only in Sabah but also in Malaysia.

I visited Tambunan as I was shocked that PBS had surrendered Tambunan to Star, although Tambunan was the sacred birthplace of PBS.

I have said I am not a member of PBS, but I felt somewhat shocked and angry that the PBS leadership had gone so low that it was prepared to surrender its political shrine for the sake of a few State Assembly seats  which is a far cry from PBS’ great days in the 1980s.

In 1984, Joseph Pairin Kitingan was forced to resign as Sabah State Assemblyman, forcing the holding of what was a historic Tambunan by-election, coupled with a Tambunan Declaration, where the ordinary voters of Tambunan became national heroes democratically opposing a most oppressive and cruel Sabah State Government.

Joseph polled 3,685 votes defeating the Berjaya candidate who polled a miserable 637 votes.

In 1985 and 1986, I championed Joseph Pairin and PBS inside and outside Parliament and I felt a sense of political shock and betrayal that the PBS leadership could surrender the PBS shrine of Tambunan to gain a few State Assembly seats in the 2020 Sabah state general election.

Joseph Pairin had two opportunities firstly as Chief Minister for 10 year from 1985 to 1994 and secondly as Deputy Chief Minister for 15 years from 2004 to 2018, but he failed to resolve the long-standing issues of corruption, illegal immigrants and freedom of religion which were the causes for the formation of PBS.

Instead, by becoming Deputy Chief Minister to an UMNO Chief Minister, he ended the system of rotation of Chief Minister among the three major communities, with the KDM being treated most unfairly in the process.

Now, PBS has surrendered its political shrine Tambunan.

What is most important in Saturday’s election is to underline the importance that principles and public interest must drive politics and not personal or party interests.

I am very disappointed that today’s Cabinet meeting has failed to take the important decision to make the Keningau Batu Sumpah and its three pledges of freedom of religion, land as a state matter and the perpetual protection of adat istiadat as agenda for the Special Committee on MA63 which was announced by Muhyiddin in Sibu on Malaysia Day.

PBS can come and go, but the interests of the ordinary people must always prevail – and this is why there must be united and solid support for Warisan Plus candidates on Saturday.

Speech by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang at the Sabah general election ceramah at New Star Café, Keningau for the Warisan Plus candidates for Bingkor and Liawan on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

MKINI / https://blog.limkitsiang.com/

