HERE COMES THE FIRST HYPOCRITE! PAS NOW SAYS IF PN FALLS, ALL BETS ARE OFF! “WE REMAIN WITH MUHYIDDIN… BUT IF PN FALLS, THAT’S ANOTHER STORY. LET’S SEE”

PAS has emphasised that its 18 MPs remain supporters of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, said its vice-president Mohd Amar Abdullah.

However, Amar (above) said, if it is true that the PN government is going to fall, then the matter will have to be re-evaluated.

“We remain with Muhyiddin – all of our 18 MPs. So far, the stand of PAS is that we support PN and we are with Muafakat Nasional (Muafakat).

“(If PN falls) That’s another story, let’s see. Our stand so far is like that,” he told the media after officiating the opening of Koperasi Sindiyan Berhad in Kota Bharu yesterday.

The Kelantan deputy menteri besar said this following PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of having a strong majority to form a new government.

After Anwar’s announcement, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a statement explained that many Umno MPs had expressed support for Anwar.

“Umno and BN cannot stop MPs who have chosen to support Anwar, who wishes to be granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I have been informed that many Umno and BN MPs have expressed support (for Anwar). I respect the position of those MPs,” he added in a brief statement.

When asked to comment on Zahid’s statement, Amar said PAS did not know more about the stand of their Muafakat ally.

“Whether there really are such MPs, it’s his party, I do not know. If he wants to interpret (Anwar’s claim) he can interpret all kinds of meanings (from it), but we do not want to do that.

“The (Anwar) press conference also raised questions, because he was alone. There was no DAP and Amanah leadership. There should have been more (parties present) because they are Pakatan Harapan.

“Then when you hear the response of DAP and Amanah, they seemed surprised. That is one of the questions,” Amar added.

MKINI

