‘PRODIGAL SON’ ZAHID RETURNING TO ‘FORGIVING FATHER’ ANWAR’S EMBRACE? DON’T BET ON IT – CUNNING & UNPRINCIPLED, UMNO MIGHT BE BORROWING ANWAR’S SWORD TO PUSH MUHYIDDIN INTO CALLING FOR SNAP GE15 – TREACHEROUS ZAHID CAN U-TURN ANYTIME IT’S TO HIS ADVANTAGE – WHEREAS FOR ANWAR, HOPEFULLY IT’S NOT A SAD CASE OF ‘IF I CAN’T BE PM, WHY SHOULD SHAFIE’

AHMAD Zahid Hamidi has reached a point where he wishes to please his Umno grassroots rather than Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, a party leader told The Malaysian Insight.

Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed was explaining the party president’s enigmatic statement that he could not stop Umno and Barisan Nasional lawmakers from supporting Anwar Ibrahim’s bid to be the prime minister.

The former deputy prime minister also said he was told that many BN parliamentarians have pledged support for Anwar and that he respected their decision.

Zahid, who is the Bagan Datoh MP, was commenting on Anwar’s claim that he had a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority in Parliament.

Nur Jazlan said Zahid is trying to get rid of disloyal party members making deals behind the party chief’s back.

“What Zahid is doing is the right thing for Umno. We are going into an election and the (people on the ground) are very upset about Umno going to bed with Bersatu.

“What Zahid is doing is the best thing for Umno because this PM is not from us,” Nur Jazlan said, referring to Muhyiddin.

He said there had been instances of Umno MPs making deals with Muhyiddin and the previous prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Hamzah Zainuddin and Hishammuddin (Hussein) were also playing games behind Zahid. Umno MPs have also jumped to Bersatu before on unfair terms.

“Go look at history. During Dr Mahathir’s time, Umno MPs did not show loyalty to the party,” Nur Jazlan said.

Ilham centre executive director Hisomuddin Bakar said this has been a long time coming as Zahid was a well-known supporter of Anwar back when they were party colleagues.

Zahid is also inclined to support Anwar because Muhyiddin is not playing by Umno’s rules, he said.

“This open statement can be interpreted as Zahid supporting Anwar’s move. Otherwise he would have stood firmly behind Muhyiddin,” Hisomuddin said.

Muhyiddin has a complicated relationship with the Umno leadership, having been fired from the party for speaking up against then party president Najib Razak. More recently, ties have been frayed due to Umno’s refusal to join Perikatan Nasional and Najib’s conviction.

“Zahid has taken the stand that BN/Umno are not part of the government but would lend support to the government.”

Anwar Ibrahim claims he has a majority to unseat the Perikatan Nasional government are causing ripples. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 24, 2020.

Prodigal son returns

Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani of Universiti Utara Malaysia said Zahid is disposed to side with Anwar because of Muhyiddin’s refusal to entertain Umno’s demands.

“Zahid used to work with Anwar in the past, now is the time for him (to restore ties). Zahid tried to seek support from Muhyiddin but to no avail. Several other MPs in Umno also will support Anwar,” he said.

Zahid saying Umno MPs are free to support Anwar is a diplomatic way of saying he supports Anwar, said Azizuddin.

“Zahid’s statement favours Anwar. If the party makes a certain stand and its parliamentarians do not follow, it is normal. Umno has said before that it does not fully support Perikatan Nasional, so this fits.”

Senior fellow at Singapore Institute of International Affairs, Dr Oh Ei Sun said Zahid would throw in his lot with Anwar if Umno did not get its way in the PN government.

“The long lost, wayward son is finally coming home into his father’s embrace,” said Oh, likening Zahid to the prodigal offspring and Anwar the forgiving father.

“That, and Muhyiddin, who dares to resist Umno. Apparently, their interests somehow coincide.”

Anwar yesterday declared the government led by Muhyiddin had fallen as he had the majority to take over Putrajaya.

However, he did not disclose how many MPs are on his side, saying he said he would do that only after speaking to the king.

The PKR president said he was on the phone last night with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after the king was admitted to the National Heart Institute.

Soon after Anwar’s announcement, DAP and Amanah issued statements pledging their support for him.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPs) pledged loyalty to Muhyiddin.

DAP has 42 lawmakers, Amanah (11), PKR (38), Umno (41) and GPS (18)

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.