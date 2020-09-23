AIYAH ALREADY PLUMP, YET NAJIB SNACKS ON ‘CHEESY RINGS’ AMID POLITICAL CRISIS – STILL UNDECIDED WHETHER TO BACK ANWAR OR MUHYIDDIN

PETALING JAYA: As the political situation in the country heats up again, Datuk Seri Najib Razak is stocking up on his favourite snack.

“At times like this, we have to make sure there is enough stocked up,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sep 23).

His post was accompanied by a picture of a shopping basket full of Super Ring, a cheesy snack that has become synonymous with the former prime minister.

Whenever political drama unfolds in the country, Najib has taken to social media to post pictures of himself eating the orange coloured cheesy snack.

His latest post came shortly after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim proclaimed that he had the numbers in Parliament to form a new government and that the Perikatan Nasional government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had fallen.

Muhyiddin has since said that he was still the legitimate Prime Minister of the country.

Najib has not made any direct comments on the situation.