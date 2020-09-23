Istana Negara has confirmed that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and his wife had been granted to an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah yesterday.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin (above, centre) said the event, however, had to be postponed as the king was unwell and had to be treated at the National Heart Institute.

“At the moment, Sultan Abdullah will continue to receive treatment under the supervision of specialists at the IJN.

“Sultan Abdullah extends his appreciation to the rakyat, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Daim Zainuddin, members of the cabinet and other individuals including Anwar who had prayed for his recovery.

“The king also wishes to advise the rakyat to stay calm and take care of their personal health by abiding by the standard procedures because the country was still facing the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ahmad Fadil said.

He added that Sultan Abdullah had also issued a decree for all parties to prioritise the people’s wellbeing and the country.

Earlier today, Anwar, who is the opposition chief, held a press conference announcing that he had gathered enough number of MPs to form a new government.

The Port Dickson MP also said he had been granted to an audience with the king but this had been postponed due to Sultan Abdullah’s health. – MKINI

Without proof, it is just an ’empty claim’, Muhyiddin mocks Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has challenged PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to prove his claim of having majority support among the MPs.

This, he said, must be done according to the proper process in line with the Federal Constitution.

“Without going through this process, Anwar’s announcement is just an empty claim,” he said.

Muhyiddin said until Anwar produces evidence to support his claim, the Perikatan Nasional-led government remains solid and he remains the legitimate prime minister.

“I urge the people to remain calm in facing this situation. God-willing, this will be resolved according to the processes of the law and the Federal Constitution.”

At a press conference earlier today, Anwar, the opposition leader announced that he has the numbers to form a new government.

He also said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to grant him an audience, though this had to be postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) on Monday.

Anwar said with the “strong and convincing support, the time for the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has come to an end”. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

