MUHYIDDIN FORCED TO ISSUE STATEMENT – ‘I AM STILL THE ‘LEGITIMATE’ PM UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE’ – IN THE AFTERMATH OF ZAHID’S SHOCK DECISION TO LET UMNO MPs BACK ANWAR & SIGNAL HE IS AGREEABLE TO ANWAR MEETING THE AGONG

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has challenged PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to prove his claim that he has secured a majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

In a statement this evening, Muhyiddin maintained that his Perikatan Nasional administration was intact.

“This claim needs to be proven through the processes and procedures determined by the Federal Constitution. Without undergoing that process, Anwar’s statement is a mere allegation.

“Until that is proven, the PN government stands firm and I am the legitimate prime minister,” he said, calling on the public to remain calm.

“God willing, this issue will be handled well and in accordance with the law and the Federal Constitution,” Muhyiddin added.

His statement came swiftly after the secretaries-general of PN component parties and its allies similarly disputed Anwar’s claim.

In a joint statement, they accused the opposition leader of being “power crazy”.

“His statement is nothing more than yet another attempt at garnering cheap publicity as he has done many times in the past.

“This latest act proves his greedy and power-crazy attitude where he does not care about political stability, the country’s economy or the fate of the people who have been affected badly by Covid-19,” they said.

The statement was signed by Annuar Musa (BN), Hamzah Zainudin (Bersatu), Takiyuddin Hassan (PAS), Alexander Nanta Linggi (GPS), Jahid Jahim (PBS) and Guan Dee Kohoi (Star).

