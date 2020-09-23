MUHYIDDIN FORCED TO ISSUE STATEMENT – ‘I AM STILL THE ‘LEGITIMATE’ PM UNTIL PROVEN OTHERWISE’ – IN THE AFTERMATH OF ZAHID’S SHOCK DECISION TO LET UMNO MPs BACK ANWAR & SIGNAL HE IS AGREEABLE TO ANWAR MEETING THE AGONG

BN and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said “many” MPs from his coalition and party have voiced support for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to form a new government.
“Umno and BN cannot stop MPs who have chosen to support Anwar, who wishes to be granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.
“I have been informed that many Umno and BN MPs have expressed support (for Anwar). I respect the position of those MPs,” he added in a brief statement.
Zahid stressed that Umno and BN are not officially part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.
“Support for the PN government was based on the support of individual MPs only,” he added.
Earlier today, Anwar claimed that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government had collapsed.
He did not name the MPs who supported him on grounds that he must be granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong first.
However, the Port Dickson MP suggested that his purported “new coalition” would have the support of some who used to back Muhyiddin.
The Yang di-Pertuan Agong is believed to be currently warded at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur.
Zahid’s statement conflicts with earlier remarks by Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, who said Umno was firmly behind PN.
“As of now, Umno is still supporting and upholding the PN government. Any changes in support must be determined by the party,” Mohamad told Malaysiakini.
Meanwhile, Padang Rengas MP Nazri Abdul Aziz agreed with Zahid that the PN government was not a coalition government but a government of MPs.
However, Nazri declined to say whether he would support Anwar.
“I am with Muafakat Nasional,” he said, referring to the Umno alliance with PAS.
