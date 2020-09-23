MOTHER OF BOMBSHELLS! UMNO WILL NOT STOP ITS MPs FROM SUPPORTING ANWAR AS PM – ZAHID: THERE GOES MUHYIDDIN & HIS SNEAKY BUNCH

PETALING JAYA: Umno will not stop its MPs from backing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic).

The Umno president said he was informed that some Umno and Barisan Nasional MPs had expressed their support for Anwar.

“I respect their stand,” Zahid said on Wednesday (Sept 23).

Zahid added that Umno and Barisan were not components of Perikatan Nasional, but supported it in Parliament.

“Perikatan Nasional was formed based on the support of individual MPs only,” he said.

Zahid said he had followed the press conference held by the Port Dickson MP earlier.

During the press conference, Anwar claimed that he had a “strong and formidable majority” to form the next government.

However, he stopped short at revealing the numbers he has. -ANN

Bung: Anwar’s claims merely a political ploy ahead of state polls

KOTA KINABALU: The claim by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that he has majority support in Parliament is merely a political ploy three days ahead of Sabah’s polls, says state Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin (pic). “I believe it is impossible that he has obtained the majority. Why did he announce it just three days before Saturday’s (Sept 26) elections?” asked Bung when contacted on Wednesday (Sept 23). He said the PKR president was trying to strengthen the Warisan Plus coalition’s efforts to win the elections. Beaufort MP Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun shared similar sentiments. “It’s a ploy to disrupt the state election and an attempt to swing votes to the PKR candidates, ” she said on Wednesday. Azizah, who’s also the deputy Public Accounts Committee chairman, also described Anwar’s claims as a “sandiwara (drama)”. “What was said by Anwar is sensationalist and a sandiwara. Previously, he had stated that 30 Barisan Nasional would join PKR and form the government on Sept 16,2008. “But it turned out it was just his games, ” she said. The previous coup attempted by Anwar was in Sept 16,2008, following the political tsunami during the general election that year. However, it did not materialise. Earlier Wednesday, Anwar announced that he had a “strong and formidable majority” to form the next government. However, he stopped short at revealing the numbers he has. Warisan Plus comprises Parti Warisan Sabah, Upko, Sabah PKR, Sabah DAP and Amanah. It is going up against Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), which is made up of Sabah Barisan (Umno, MCA and Parti Bersatu Sabah), Perikatan Nasional (Sabah Bersatu, Sabah STAR, Sabah Progressive Party, PAS and partner Parti Bersatu Sabah). Warisan was Pakatan Harapan friendly and is now in the opposition against the Perikatan-led Federal Government of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. With less than three more days until polling on Saturday, political campaigns are intensifying as about 447 candidates will slug it out in multi-cornered fights in 73 seats across the state. ANN ANN

