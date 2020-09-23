ANWAR BLUFFING? BUT HOW DO YOU KNOW? THE STENCH OF FEAR PERVADES UMNO – EVEN AS THEY GO ON ATTACK – WHILE MAHATHIR SAYS TO ‘WAIT & SEE’

PETALING JAYA: Umno MPs are sceptical over opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement that he has the numbers to form a new government, describing it as “a gimmick”.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said Anwar “could be playing another Sept 16, 2008 game”.

“He is either trying to play a repeat of Sept 16, 2008 or trying to influence Sabah voters in the state election on Saturday,” he told FMT.

In 2008, Anwar had claimed he had enough parliamentary support to topple the government and urged then prime minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi to give up power peacefully.

Anwar said then that he failed after his proposal to call for a special Dewan Rakyat sitting was rejected by Abdullah.

Arau MP Shahidan Kassim told FMT he had just got off the phone with Perikatan Nasional backbenchers who were surprised by Anwar’s claim.

“They told me nothing is happening. There is no problem. Even they don’t know where Anwar is getting his numbers from.”

Shahidan says it could be a “gimmick” to influence Sabah voters to reject PN on Saturday.

BN’s Pasir Salak MP, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, asked Anwar to “take the matter to the Dewan Rakyat”.

“It is not enough to claim he has the numbers. Outside of Parliament he can say anything but he has to wait for the Dewan Rakyat to start,” he told FMT.

Tajuddin urged Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to “focus on the political scenario”, saying snap elections should be held. “Let the people decide once and for all.”

Ummo’s Rembau MP and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a tweet that he had just finished attending a Cabinet meeting and “nothing has fallen”.

Earlier, Anwar had announced at a press conference he has “majority support” to form a new government and that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to grant him an audience, although this had to be postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN). – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Dr M says he will ‘wait and see’ what materialises from Anwar’s claim

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) says he will “wait and see” what materialises from Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he has the numbers to show majority support and form the next government, reports TheEdge Singapore.

Speaking before Anwar’s press conference on Wednesday (Sep 23) live over Zoom at Nutanix’s Asean CIO Virtual Summit, Dr Mahathir said this was not the first time Anwar had claimed to have majority support of Parliament. “We will have to wait to see if this is another episode of making claims that cannot be substantiated, ” he was quoted as saying. In a press conference on Wednesday (Sept 23), Anwar claimed that he had the support to form the next government, but did not reveal the numbers. Anwar also said he was supposed to meet Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday (Sept 22), but it was postponed as the King was being treated at the National Heart Institute. ANN FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

