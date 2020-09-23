None of PAS MPs supporting Anwar, declares deputy president

QUESTION MARK ON ANWAR’S TIMING – FOOLISH RUSH OR TIMED FOR MALAFIDE? GPS, PAS OUTS ANWAR – SAY ‘NOT ONE OF THEIR MPs’ JOINING HIM – EVEN AS MAT SABU RUSHES TO PUT HIS HEAD ON THE POLITICAL GUILOTTINE

29/3/2018, Kuala Lumpur - A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur. Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GPS ‘firmly’ with Muhyiddin, PAS not siding with Anwar

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is “very firm” in its support for Muhyiddin Yassin to remain as prime minister, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Nanta told Malaysiakini that he had conferred with GPS and PBB leader Abang Johari Abang Openg and had confirmed that the party was still allied with Muhyiddin.

“We do not understand why (Anwar), who has not been in touch with any of us, (claims) that we are part of whatever scheme of his.

Earlier today, Anwar held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur to announce that he was on the cusp of forming a new government as he had secured “solid and convincing” majority support from the country’s 222 MPs.

Anwar did not name the MPs nor the parties who purportedly support him but instead claimed that he had the support of individual MPs, including those who previously supported Muhyiddin’s government.

GPS has 18 MPs.

Apart from GPS, PAS has also confirmed that they are not backing Anwar, with its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man telling Free Malaysia Today that his party would elaborate on the matter later today.

‘Stop playing politics’

Meanwhile, Nanta condemned Anwar for “playing politics”, causing public confusion and indulging in unbecoming behaviour.

“We think he is trying to confuse the people of Sabah. That is what most of us (in GPS) think. He is causing uncertainty and instability. As a leader, he shouldn’t do that.

“(The current) government is a stable one. It’s doing its best for the people… GPS is definitely not with Anwar. He should stop playing politics, otherwise, he will lose whatever respect he has left,” said Nanta.

Nanta said GPS joined the PN government in March to ensure a stable government and that the needs of the people are taken care of.

“All we wanted is to make sure that the federal government is a stable government for Malaysia. We have not changed our stand.

So, Anwar doing this today is certainly trying to cause instability and we condemn him for that,” Nanta concluded. – MKINI

None of PAS MPs supporting Anwar, declares deputy president

PETALING JAYA: PAS has declared that not one of its MPs will be supporting Anwar Ibrahim after the PKR president announced today he has received majority support from MPs to form a new government.

The party’s deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, said all 18 PAS MPs will remain in support of Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

“The Cabinet meeting just concluded. I confirm that not one PAS MP is with Anwar Ibrahim.

“An official statement will be released soon,” he told FMT.

Amanah 100% behind Anwar, says Mat Sabusharethis sharing button

PETALING JAYA: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu says all of its 11 MPs support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim in forming the new government.

This comes after Anwar today claimed he had a “strong, formidable and convincing” majority to take over Putrajaya.

Mohamad, also known as Mat Sabu, said his party was sticking to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council’s decision to support Anwar as its prime minister candidate.

“Amanah confirms that all 11 of our MPs fully support Anwar’s leadership as PH chairman and will give him our trust in forming the new government,” he said in a statement.

Anwar, who is also the opposition leader, earlier announced that he has the numbers and a “strong majority” to form a new government.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has consented to grant him an audience, although this had to be postponed after the King was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Anwar said more details will be provided after his audience with the King. – FMT

.

 

