None of PAS MPs supporting Anwar, declares deputy president

Nanta told Malaysiakini that he had conferred with GPS and PBB leader Abang Johari Abang Openg and had confirmed that the party was still allied with Muhyiddin.

“We do not understand why (Anwar), who has not been in touch with any of us, (claims) that we are part of whatever scheme of his.

“We are not with (Anwar) and we are not going to support him. We are very firmly behind Muhyiddin in Perikatan Nasional,” he said.

Earlier today, Anwar held a press conference in Kuala Lumpur to announce that he was on the cusp of forming a new government as he had secured “solid and convincing” majority support from the country’s 222 MPs.

Anwar did not name the MPs nor the parties who purportedly support him but instead claimed that he had the support of individual MPs, including those who previously supported Muhyiddin’s government.

GPS has 18 MPs.

Apart from GPS, PAS has also confirmed that they are not backing Anwar, with its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man telling Free Malaysia Today that his party would elaborate on the matter later today.

‘Stop playing politics’

Meanwhile, Nanta condemned Anwar for “playing politics”, causing public confusion and indulging in unbecoming behaviour.

“We think he is trying to confuse the people of Sabah. That is what most of us (in GPS) think. He is causing uncertainty and instability. As a leader, he shouldn’t do that.

“(The current) government is a stable one. It’s doing its best for the people… GPS is definitely not with Anwar. He should stop playing politics, otherwise, he will lose whatever respect he has left,” said Nanta.

Nanta said GPS joined the PN government in March to ensure a stable government and that the needs of the people are taken care of.

“All we wanted is to make sure that the federal government is a stable government for Malaysia. We have not changed our stand.

“So, Anwar doing this today is certainly trying to cause instability and we condemn him for that,” Nanta concluded. – MKINI