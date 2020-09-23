BIGGEST JOKE – BUT BURSA FALLS ON ANWAR’S ‘NO DETAILS BUT A LOT OF RHETORIC’ CLAIM OF SECURING A HUGE MAJORITY: FROM ONE-HYPNOTIZED-BY-POWER, HALF-PAST-SIX LEADER TO ANOTHER? CONCERNS RIDE HIGH ANWAR OFF ON ANOTHER RUSE IN BID TO BEAT SHAFIE FOR THE PM-TO-BE POST – A SELFISH MOVE THAT CAN HARM WARISAN-PLUS’ CHANCES IN SABAH POLLS

KUALA LUMPUR — The FBM KLCI index dropped 2 per cent to 8.32 this afternoon, shortly after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a shock announcement that he now has enough MPs to wrest power from the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The KLSE Bursa opened at 8.50 this morning.

The PKR president said the majority of those supporting him are “Malay-Muslim MPs”, claiming that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government is practically over today.

“Thank God I have solid and convincing support from MPs to be presented to the Agong,” he told reporters here.

Anwar: My govt will be Bumi-majority but inclusive, with fair representation

KUALA LUMPUR— Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today promised to form an inclusive government despite stressing that it would still be one that is predominantly led by Bumiputera and Malay-Muslim leaders.

After claiming to have the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat to form a government, the PKR president also listed several of the traits that his government will possess if it gets to be formed, which includes being representative but also recognising Malay privileges.

“This government will represent all people, with majority Malay-Bumiputera majority and fair representation of all races in this country,” he told reporters.

“We are committed to uphold the principles of the constitution that recognises the position of Islam, the sovereignty of Malay rulers, to uphold the position of Malay language as the official language, as well as the special position of the Malays and Bumiputera as well as give assurance to defend the rights of all races.”

“I promise to form a government with integrity and commitment to address the crisis that befell the country, and put an end to corruption and fight for the wellbeing of the people,” he added.

