‘AS OF THIS MOMENT, THE GOVT OF MUHYIDDIN HAS FALLEN’ – ANWAR DECLARES – YET IT REEKS OF A STANDBY GIMMICK IN CASE SHAFIE SWEEPS SABAH & MUHYIDDIN HAS NO CHOICE BUT TO BOW OUT: LEVERAGING ON AGONG’S SILENCE DUE TO HOSPITALIZATION, PKR CHIEF DARINGLY DECLARES HE HAS NEARLY TWO-THIRDS SUPPORT, OFFERS MUHYIDDIN ‘SUITABLE ROLE’ AS PN WILL ALSO BE PART OF THE SUPPORT

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim claims he has majority support from MPs to seize control of Putrajaya and will have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah soon.

“With a solid and convincing majority, it means that as of this moment, the government of (Prime Minister) Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen,” he told a press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

Anwar said he was supposed to have an audience with the Agong yesterday but this was postponed due to the latter falling ill.

Anwar said his next step, as well as his actual numbers, will be announced after meeting the Agong

He refused to disclose how many numbers he has, saying it is only proper to inform the king first.

However, he insists that it is a solid majority and not just a simple majority of four, five or six.

“The Agong should be the first person to be informed of the details but suffice to say, it’s not a small majority. It’s a convincing, formidable and strong government,” he said.

He claimed that it is a “close to” a two-thirds majority and that it includes MPs from Perikatan Nasional.

Asked about Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s party Pejuang, Anwar said they are not part of it as yet.

“He may decide later, but as of now, no (he is not with us),” he said.

Anwar insisted that his “new government” is not a “backdoor” one.

“This is not a backdoor one. This government has got a mandate and clear policies and those who decide to join have to accept the issue of integrity, good governance, anti-corruption, rule of law,” he said.

Asked whether Parliament would be dissolved, Anwar said that this is the Agong’s prerogative.

However, he said the government would not seek snap elections and that a general election would only be held when the time is right.

Earlier, he said the new government was needed in order to rescue the economy as the current Perikatan Nasional administration was too unstable.

At present, PN rules with just 113 seats in Parliament.

PKR, DAP and Amanah have 91 seats, while their allies in Sabah, Warisan and Upko have 10 seats.

Speculation is rife that Anwar will get support from GPS, which has 18 seats, and also from Umno lawmakers.