BOMBSHELL – ‘LET’S PRAY HARD’ – HIGH NOON FOR ANWAR: ALL EYES ON HIS ANNOUNCEMENT – HAS HE FINALLY GOT THE NUMBERS TO OUST MUHYIDDIN – EVEN AS AGONG, WHO PLAYED A KEY ROLE DURING MUHYIDDIN’S FEBRUARY COUP, COINCIDENTALLY UNDERGOES TREATMENT AT IJN

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is due to make an “important announcement” at noon today, amid an onslaught of criticism from Pakatan Harapan supporters and allies that he is not pulling his weight in the bid to reclaim the federal government, even as embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin loses his wafer-thin parliamentary majority with the conviction of disgraced ex-premier Najib Razak.

“It’s something important, for real,” Malaysiakini reported a source as saying.

The “something important” comes as Sabah gets ready to vote on Saturday September 26, with rival for the federal opposition’s PM candidate post Shafie Apdal expected to lead the Warisan-Plus pact, which includes Pakatan allies DAP and Amanah, to a decisive victory.

Shoot-from-the-hip response from Anwar’s stalwarts to comments that Pakatan allies would support Anwar if he could swing enough support to oust Muhyiddin’s coup government, but would want Shafie to be given a chance if Anwar couldn’t produce the numbers is also muddying the possibilities of what today’s announcement could be about.

“For me, if he no longer has the spirit of standing in solidarity with PH, just dissolve PH,” PKR Youth information chief Razeef Rakimin had said in response to DAP leader Lim Guan Eng’s support for Shafie as the alternative PM candidate, labelling it an act of ‘ betrayal’.

‘LET’S PRAY HARD’

So what will Anwar announce at 12 noon – that he has collected enough SDs to present to the Agong, whom the Palace had suddenly announced a day ago was undergoing treatment at IJN hospital? Or that he and Shafie have finally struck an understanding on the PM-DPM impasse? Or that PKR is going to go ‘lone ranger’ without its long-time allies DAP and Amanah?

For now, optimism is running high Anwar has finally been able to do what old foe Mahathir Mohamad has said he couldn’t do but what Anwar himself has said just days ago that he could – which is to garner enough MPs to back him to oust Muhyiddin and retake the federal government that Pakatan, then led by Mahathir, had lost due to political treachery by Muhyiddin and Anwar’s own former right-hand man Azmin Ali.

If this scenario comes true, Anwar’s supporters who have been steadily losing faith in him will rejoice that his patience and their long wait have finally paid off – and just in the nick of time with Muhyiddin and his Umno and PAS allies readying to unleash a new round of desperate and hardline politics to stay in power, especially if they lose the Sabah election to Shafie.

“Let’s pray hard,” a high-level party source told Malaysia Chronicle.

Indeed, Anwar has been the ‘almost made it’ man for one too many a time. If the latest attempt falls through, Pakatan supporters will forgive him because they know he has fought the good fight for them without succumbing to the racist and religious hatred tactics the likes of Mahathir fly to in their hour of political desperation.

But Pakatan supporters would also expect Anwar to be the generous-spirited man they have always known him to be and cede way to Shafie. It would then be time to let another have the chance to lead the charge. Is this this so unreasonable? Why put Malaysia at risk, make everyone suffer just for the sake of a personal wish to be PM at last? Anwar must realize that just as he has stood up for his supporters all these years, they too have been standing by him the same number of years!

Worst scenario, should Anwar decide to turn antagonistic towards his Pakatan allies and at a chosen timing that can only be read as a bare-faced bid to block Shafie from becoming PM candidate or create hurdles for Warisan-Plus to win decisively on Saturday, the political repercussions will be severe.

