AGONG HOSPITALIZED AT IJN SINCE MONDAY AFTER COMPLAINING OF FEELING UNWELL – CONDITION ‘NOT WORRYING’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is currently undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here.

According to Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, the King was admitted to the royal ward at IJN on Monday after complaining of feeling unwell.

“Upon advice, Al-Sultan Abdullah was placed under doctors’ observation and his condition is not worrying,” he said in a statement, adding that the Agong is expected to be discharged soon.

Ahmad Fadil said the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who was in Kota Baru on a personal visit, had rushed back to the capital to be with the King yesterday.

“I call upon the people to pray for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s speedy recovery and for him to be blessed with good health,” he added.

NST

